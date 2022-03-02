How panto audience collections will help Peterborough children’s learning

The cheque presentation to the National Literacy Trust

Bucket collections held at The Cresset’s production of Beauty & the Beast held in December raised a total of £1658.46 which will be used to support the literacy skills of children across the city.

Penny Hansen, head of commercial activities at The Cresset said: “We’re delighted to present this money to the National Literacy Trust and would like to thank our pantomime audiences who gave so generously.

“The link between literacy and the arts is indisputable and we’re delighted to be able to support the trust and Peterborough Reads in improving opportunities for young people in the city.”

The annual pantomime was a great success, and was enjoyed by thousands of young people including families nominated by the literacy trust to receive complimentary tickets courtesy of The Cresset.

Receiving the cheque, Sally Atkinson, manager for Peterborough Reads, said: “The National Literacy Trust and Peterborough Reads are delighted to accept this generous donation from the public attending the Cresset pantomime.

“The funds will enable us to provide some books on diversity and inclusion to ensure that more children can see themselves reflected in the books they read. Our partnership with the Cresset is really important to us as the creative arts provide fantastic opportunities to develop people’s communication and wider literacy skills in a fun and enjoyable way. Thank you so much to the Cresset and everyone who donated.”