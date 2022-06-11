Here's how youngsters can audition for Peter Pan at The Cresset

Follow in the footsteps of the young stars of Beauty and the Beast panto at The Cresset last year

The annual pantomime runs from December 15 to 31 and as usual, the theatre and production company are looking for some talented youngsters to star alongside an all-star professional cast. Open auditions are to be held on September 3 and 4.

The creative team are on the lookout for enthusiastic and talented young performers, both male and female, who love to dance and perform, and are confident moving on stage and following choreography and direction.

They’re also looking for young actor / singers for the ensemble – dance training is not essential, so long as you’re confident on stage with good movement and performance ability, and some strong actors to take on the key roles of John and Michael – Wendy’s younger brothers who join her and Peter on their adventures in Neverland.

Choreographer, Monique Benoiton-Smith, who also heads up the performing arts programme for The Cresset said: “We were overwhelmed with the amount of talented young people at last year’s audition, and those who went on to perform in the show were superb. They were fantastic both on and off stage and we had some wonderful feedback from our audiences. So I’m expecting the standard at this year’s auditions to be high.”