From Spalding to the West End.... making A Beautiful Noise on the way

Fisher Stevens is Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise at New Theatre on February 25

As a young man, Fisher Stevens, star of the hit production which celebrates the music of Neil Diamond, moved to Spalding to live with his Aunt and Uncle in The Anchor pub.

Working in the building trade in Wisbech, his Aunt’s offer to allow him to buy some drums was the icing on the cake to the chance to live in such a beautiful area.

Living in a pub much larger than the homes he’d grown up in and making the sort of noise he’d never have been allowed to in his parents’ home, Fisher began to hone his craft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisher Stevens is Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise at New Theatre on February 25

Enjoying just over three years in Spalding, Fisher was able to start playing in bands and performing in the pub, which became the springboard to a new life in the world of entertainment.

“I would never have imagined that later in life, the opportunities I had in Spalding would lead me to perform at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End, or tour China and the USA.

“Thank you, Spalding, for the inspiration!” Fisher said, when asked about his time in the local area.

Now, his career has come full circle, and he finds himself with the opportunity to perform for the people where it all started, revisiting his old stomping ground when the show is on at the New Theatre.

“What a beautiful noise / Comin’; up from the street / Got a beautiful sound / It’s got a beautiful beat”. Perhaps these lyrics underscore more than any others the evergreen appeal of Neil Diamond, a performer, songwriter and entertainer whose name will echo down through the ages.

This lavish tribute production, ‘A Beautiful Noise’, is a joyful celebration of Neil’s music, delivered with an assured virtuosity by the award- winning Fisher Stevens to the standard and scale that these timeless songs deserve. It’s over half a century since the first hit single from an artist that sold over 130 million albums.

Though he has declared his touring days over, Neil Diamond’s star will burn forever. With a fully live band, including Brass and Strings , backing singers / dancers, the A Beautiful Noise show is the best way for audiences to enjoy his wonderful songs in a live setting. ‘Sweet Caroline’, Song Sung Blue’, Cracklin’ Rosie’, ‘Forever In Blue Jeans’, these are the songs that soundtracked lives, the teenage dream, and remain fixtures of personal and radio playlists everywhere. Heartfelt renditions of the songs, which even feature tribute appearances from Lula and Barbra Streisand.

A lifelong lover of Neil Diamond, Fisher has toured the world as a performer and said, “I am supported by an experienced band and backing singers who are all as passionate about Neil Diamond as I am, –

The tribute show was helped to achieve the high standards of Diamond’s class by David Mackay, who created hits for some of the biggest names in the music including Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, The Bee Gees and Clapton. David was the musical director for many West End successes including 125th Street and Jailhouse Rock

As Fisher Stevens says: “It is my privilege to celebrate that talent, take the audience on a musical journey,”

‘A Beautiful Noise’ is packed with all the classic hits and does just that, and in some style!