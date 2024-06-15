Exploring love, loss and a bond that never dies
Wreckage (June 25 and 26) is a one-act original drama telling the story of Sam, played by Tom Ratcliffe (Velvet, Sket, 5 Guys Chillin’) and his fiancé Noel played by west end star Michael Walters (Steve, The Inheritance, Death of a Salesman).
Together they have a house, a cat, and their entire lives ahead of them. But when a sudden and permanent distance disrupts their relationship, Sam is left to figure out where their story goes from here.
Writer, Tom Ratcliffe, said: “Wreckage is a play about continuing bonds and explores how love and relationships continue to evolve after death.
“Wreckage is a story that I’m hoping will touch audience members and represents some of the disenfranchisement that LGBT+ people can experience during bereavement, but ultimately the play is a story of love and hope.
"Despite the subject matter Wreckage is ultimately a love story filled with sadness, joy, and everything in between”
Director, Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, added: “It’s thrilling to work on a project that demands this level of romanticism. The design, the sound, the lighting, and performances all channelled into manifesting this extraordinarily scripted portrait of love. All the heart stopping moments and all the awkwardness, humour, pain, sexiness, and passion of love love love.”