Exploring love, loss and a bond that never dies

An original drama that explores love, loss and a bond that never dies comes to Peterborough’s Key Theatre for two nights this month.

Wreckage (June 25 and 26) is a one-act original drama telling the story of Sam, played by Tom Ratcliffe (Velvet, Sket, 5 Guys Chillin’) and his fiancé Noel played by west end star Michael Walters (Steve, The Inheritance, Death of a Salesman).

Together they have a house, a cat, and their entire lives ahead of them. But when a sudden and permanent distance disrupts their relationship, Sam is left to figure out where their story goes from here.

Writer, Tom Ratcliffe, said: “Wreckage is a play about continuing bonds and explores how love and relationships continue to evolve after death.

“Wreckage is a story that I’m hoping will touch audience members and represents some of the disenfranchisement that LGBT+ people can experience during bereavement, but ultimately the play is a story of love and hope.

"Despite the subject matter Wreckage is ultimately a love story filled with sadness, joy, and everything in between”