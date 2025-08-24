Everybody's talking about a great summer musical
The youth theatre company, based at the Key Theatre, staged a stunning version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the bigger, sister theatre in Broadway - and benefitted from the more spacious surroundings.
The set was great and the music and lighting just spot on.
The Kindred alumni shone in the key roles - Thomas Barker as Jamie, the 16-year-old with dreams of becoming a drag queen was truly outstanding.
He was well supported by Elysia Costanzo (Mum), Jessica Ward (her best friend Ray) and Calvin Weston as dress shop owner Hugo (and Loco Chanelle) .
But the young ensemble from the current Kindred ranks, playing Jamie's schoolmates, really gave the show its energy.
Special praise for Tracy Azevedo, playing Jamie's best friend Pritti, who I thought was excellent.
If you missed it, there is always next year's summer musical to look forward to - The Addams Family.