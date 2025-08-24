Everybody's talking about a great summer musical

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Kindred Drama at the New Theatre

After last week's summer musical at Peterborough's New Theatre, everybody's definitely talking about Kindred!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youth theatre company, based at the Key Theatre, staged a stunning version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the bigger, sister theatre in Broadway - and benefitted from the more spacious surroundings.

The set was great and the music and lighting just spot on.

The Kindred alumni shone in the key roles - Thomas Barker as Jamie, the 16-year-old with dreams of becoming a drag queen was truly outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Kindred Drama at the New Theatre

He was well supported by Elysia Costanzo (Mum), Jessica Ward (her best friend Ray) and Calvin Weston as dress shop owner Hugo (and Loco Chanelle) .

But the young ensemble from the current Kindred ranks, playing Jamie's schoolmates, really gave the show its energy.

Special praise for Tracy Azevedo, playing Jamie's best friend Pritti, who I thought was excellent.

If you missed it, there is always next year's summer musical to look forward to - The Addams Family.