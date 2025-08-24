Everybody's talking about a great summer musical

By Brad Barnes
Published 24th Aug 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 16:44 BST
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Kindred Drama at the New Theatreplaceholder image
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Kindred Drama at the New Theatre
After last week's summer musical at Peterborough's New Theatre, everybody's definitely talking about Kindred!

The youth theatre company, based at the Key Theatre, staged a stunning version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the bigger, sister theatre in Broadway - and benefitted from the more spacious surroundings.

The set was great and the music and lighting just spot on.

The Kindred alumni shone in the key roles - Thomas Barker as Jamie, the 16-year-old with dreams of becoming a drag queen was truly outstanding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Kindred Drama at the New Theatreplaceholder image
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Kindred Drama at the New Theatre

He was well supported by Elysia Costanzo (Mum), Jessica Ward (her best friend Ray) and Calvin Weston as dress shop owner Hugo (and Loco Chanelle) .

But the young ensemble from the current Kindred ranks, playing Jamie's schoolmates, really gave the show its energy.

Special praise for Tracy Azevedo, playing Jamie's best friend Pritti, who I thought was excellent.

If you missed it, there is always next year's summer musical to look forward to - The Addams Family.

Related topics:New TheatrePeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice