BGT stars heading for Peterborough theatre

Jon Courtenay

First up at the Key Theatre on September 30 is Nabil Abdulrashid, who caught the eye with an uncompromisingly thought-provoking performance in the 2020 final.

From growing up under military rule in northern Nigeria to falling into legal trouble as a teenager in south London, join Nabil as he recollects the remarkable, chaotic and sometimes tragic (but always hilarious) story of his life so far.

Before receiving the much-coveted Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon and reaching the final of BGT, Nabil had already carved out a unique, exciting and varied career in UK and international comedy. Within a year of starting to perform, he had already written, starred in and directed his own sketch show on Channel U. As joint winner of the Which Religion Is Funniest? Competition (judged by Omid Djalili and David Baddiel) he won the opportunity to perform at London’s prestigious Hammersmith Apollo, thus becoming the youngest ever black stand-up to do so. Nabil was also a Finalist in the renowned New Act Of The Year and Laughing Horse Stand-up Comedy competitions and won Joe.co.uk’s TV Comedian of the Year Award 2020.

Nabil Abdulrashid . Photo: Aemen Sukkar.

Nabil’s hilarious takes on global politics and multicultural society as well as his incorporation of multiple languages within his stand-up has also seen him build an international following.

Nabil co-hosts his own podcast, I Am Not Your Bilal, which is available to stream on Spotify.

On November 14 you can catch the much-loved Steve Royle, who made the top three in 2020’s BGT final.

Anyone who has ever witnessed one of Steve’s brilliantly unique performances will know to expect an evening packed with a crazy mix of stand up, slapstick and comical routines for all ages - a feast of entertainment for both eyes and ears of the young and old!

Steve Royle

As well as being a finalist on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, Steve is an actor, writer, comedian, juggler and Gillard Award winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire.

He performed as part of Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights Live show at The Manchester Arena and has supported some of the UK’s top comedy talent on tour including Peter Kay, Dave Spikey and Roy Walker.

He has appeared in a string of hit comedy TV shows including Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy’s Road To Nowhere, Peter Kay’s Britain’s Got The Pop Factor… and Stand Up Britain and his acting work includes The Things You Do For Love and Magnolia, and the title role in the national tour of the critically acclaimed Naturally Insane: The Life of Dan Leno (which was due to premiere in the West End before lockdown happened).

Then on November 4 the Key welcomes the first Golden Buzzer act ever to win Britain’s Got Talent, Jon Courtenay.

Long before triumphing in the 2020 final, Jon was a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. Become part of Jon’s journey of a lifetime where you will roar with laughter, maybe shed a few tears and definitely be inspired by his music and the hilarious tales of his family, relationships and life on tour.

With a soundtrack including all his Britain’s Got Talent songs and music spanning the classics to rock n roll, Jon’s side-splitting show will leave you with a happy heart and a huge smile on your face.

Jon started his stage career as a comedy magician but gradually the magic made way for the piano.