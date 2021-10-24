An armada of silliness at a Peterborough stand-up show

Ignacio Lopez is coming to the Key Theatre. Photo: Michelle Huggleston

As seen on BBC Sesh, Ignacio Lopez slams Spanish and British culture in a relentlessly funny show about holidays, food and childhood. It’s an armada of sarcasm, silliness and songs!

Ignacio was born in Mallorca to a Spanish father and a Welsh mother, he spent his summer holidays in rain soaked Pontardawe, trying his best to fit in; learning Welsh, stuffing his face with chips and underage drinking.

As well as hosting TV shows, headlining top comedy clubs all over the U.K and Europe, Ignacio writes sketches, sitcoms, and tweets that go viral.

Ignacio has performed for the Wales football squad, opened for James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, and hosts comedy and corporate events around the World. During the coronavirus pandemic Ignacio has focused on putting more comedy content online, streaming live comedy events, running a weekly quiz, teaching people how to make Sangría, sitting on his sofa for 18 hours a day and occasionally crying in the bath.

At last count (probably this morning) Ignacio’s videos have received over 20 million views in total across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The Spanish funnyman said: “The show is an accumulation of the absolute funniest material I’ve written over ten years; jokes about the UK, British people on holidays, drinking culture, etc, but essentially its a light-hearted distraction from the horrible year we’ve just had.