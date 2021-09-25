All you need to know about The Cresset’s new season

Coming to the Cresset soon- Country Stars

Kicking it off tonight (Saturday)is the 80s Party Night.

A guaranteed sell-out, this fantastic fun night has grown to be hugely popular.

With the biggest 80s disco in town, loads of fun games, props and surprises and a truly spectacular fancy dress competition, this is one night out you will not want to miss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming to the Cresset soon

So dig out the legwarmers, backcomb that mullet and get ready for another incredible night.

September 28: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

From the writers of hit sketch show Hormonal Housewives comes this brand-new musical comedy. It’s jam-packed with your favourite night-out anthems. You’ll be dancing in the aisles and rolling in them too !

Join best friends Karen, Jackie, Jocelyn and Angie, played by legendary Nolan Sister Maureen Nolan, X-Factor finalist Niki Evans, CBBC Creeped Out’s Stephanie Dooley and Olivier award winner Leanne Jones on a night out with no holds barred. Sex, diets, men, fashion, chocolate, wine and more wine all feature in a riotous script that promises to be the girl’s night out to remember.

Coming to the Cresset soon

September 29: Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis

The total sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival is now on tour!

Feel the electricity as Plastic Elvis hits the stage backed by his incredible five-piece The High Noon Band and supported by special guests John Archer as Big Buddy Holly and songwriting legend David Martin.

Containing moves that even Plastic Elvis himself isn’t expecting – he’ll shake, he’ll smoulder, he’ll try and control his hair and in the end he’ll break your heart.

Coming to the Cresset soon

Sing along with some of The King’s greatest songs on a breathless night of rock’n’roll!

September 30: Tina LIVE

Starring Julie Nevada as Tina, this fully live energetic show charts the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic performers – Tina Turner, The Queen of Rock.

Full of hits including Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High and Let’s Stay Together.

October 3: Marty Wilde

There’s a chance to relive the golden decades of pop and rock with Marty, who was one of the leading British rock and roll singers, along with Tommy Steele and Cliff Richard. Wilde’s backing group was called The Wildcats and his hits include Donna, Sea of Love, Blue Moon of Kentucky, Bad Boy and of course, Jezebel and Rubber Ball.

He now continues to perform in nostalgia tours throughout the UK and beyond.

October 15: Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet

The smash-hit, internationally acclaimed, multi sell-out fringe phenomenon is touring the UK with one of Shakespeare’s most-loved plays, Romeo and Juliet.

Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare is the hilarious combination of an entirely serious adaptation of a Shakespearean classic, with an entirely sh*t-faced cast member.

With one cast member selected at random and given four hours to drink before every show get ready for classical theatre as it was always meant to be seen. With a gin in one hand, a cup of wine in the other and a flagon of ale in the other...what could possibly go wrong?

Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare seeks to introduce a new generation of theatre-goers to the works of the Bard by reviving the raucous, interactive and vibrant nature of Elizabethan theatre with a very modern twist – reminding them as it goes to always enjoy Shakespeare responsibly.

October 18: The Horne Section

Following their hit BBC Radio 4 series; their own TV special at the London Palladium, appearances as house band on Save Our Summer, Crouchy’s Year Late Euros and The Last Leg; an iTunes chart-topping podcast and many years of sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London’s West End – don’t miss everyone’s favourite Dictionary Corner regulars on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the first band to ever host Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Five outstanding musicians, one non-musical stand-up, there’ll be comedy, songs, enthusiastic dancing and a lot of mucking about.

October 20: Supreme Queen

Paying homage to the halcyon days of one of the planet’s greatest-ever rock bands.

This is a stage show designed to provide the most memorable of evenings for Queen’s millions of fans worldwide!

October 21: Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited – Seconds Out and More

The show will feature the 1977 Genesis live album Seconds Out in full, plus more!

October 22: Country Superstars - The Dolly Parton Experience and Friends

A unique show, hosted by Sarah Jayne who has been performing as Dolly Parton for over 27 years and is the world’s most recognised tribute to the Queen of Country! The show features tributes to: Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and now Canadian country superstar Shania Twain.

October 23: Boyzlife

Two of the world’s biggest bands – Boyzone and Westlife – come together featuring Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy!

This specially adapted theatre production will include many of their greatest hits – the catalogue includes a record breaking eighteen No.1 singles and nine No.1 albums, and combined record sales of over 60 million units.

October 24: Chris Ramsey - Brand New Stand-Up Show

The critically-acclaimed comedian is bringing his biggest ever stand-up tour yet.

October 26: Milton Jones in Milton: IMPOSSIBLE

One man. One mission. Is it possible? No, not really. Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, household favourite and one-liner king Milton Jones will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC Two), Live At The Apollo (BBC One), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One) and even headline on Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave).

October 27: Kevin Bloody Wilson

In a world almost drowning in a tsunami of political correctness, Kevin Bloody Wilson stands out as a beacon for PC pushback.

Considered ‘The World’s Funniest Australian’, Kevin Bloody Wilson is as dry and rough as his Outback heritage.

Kev’s 20 albums of self-penned Bawdy Ballads have generated millions of sales and his global legion of fans have elevated Kev to rock star status.

Seeing Kev live is something not only guaranteed to have you belly laughing at topics and subject matter you’re not supposed to be laughing at, but also something to tick off your bucket list!

Social Justice Warriors and PC advocates are invited to stay home.

Meanwhile, the rest of us will enjoy a knee-slapping, hilarious night of Kev’s common sense take on political correctness.

October 28: Rapunzel - The Adult Pantomime

Featuring an all star drag cast including Drag Race UK season two finalist Ellie Diamond, Tamisha Iman from Drag Race season 13, Trinity K Bonet from season six and All Stars six and completing the line-up is Alexis Mateo from Drag Race Season three and All Stars one and five.

Complete with glittering sets, more sequins than Ru Paul’s wardrobe and of course a back catalogue of pop songs, cheesy anthems and of course a love duet! It’s going to be camp, it’s going to be fabulous and maybe just a little bit filthy too!

Get ready to let your hair down and enjoy an evening of adult entertainment!

October 29: Comedy Club

Need a funny Friday night out? The Cresset’s Comedy Club is the place to be!

The longest-running comedy club in Peterborough, this hilarious night out features four of the best up-and-coming comedians in an intimate club-style environment – come along for a bit of a laugh and the chance to see the next big thing on stage!

Line-up to be confirmed.

October 31: Henning Wehn - It’ll All Come Out In The Wash

Watch German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical. Henning has no agenda, he just happens to be always spot on. It’s a curse.

Henning’ s most recent television and radio appearances include Have I Got News For You, Question Time and Would I Lie To You on BBC1, Live At The Apollo on BBC2, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown on Channel 4, Fighting Talk on BBC Radio 5 Live and The Unbelievable Truth on BBC Radio 4.