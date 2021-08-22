All you need to know about Peterborough theatre’s autumn season

Bring It On The Musical

Already running is a summer rep season of plays; Spider’s Web by Agatha Christie, which plays until Saturday, and California Suite by Neil Simon (August 24-28).

Two nights of comedy over the bank holiday weekend guarantees chuckles galore from some TV family favourites and the very best talent in the comedy circuit; Daliso Chaponda, Darren Harriott, Barbara Nice and Mark Watson on night one and Justin Moorhouse, Hal Cruttenden, Luisa Omielan and Andrew Maxwell on night two. The perfect way to enjoy your bank holiday weekend with friends and family.

And the comedy doesn’t stop there. The 2021 season continues with a selection of comedy giants, bringing laughter-filled performances from acts including: Jimmy Carr, Frank Skinner, John Bishop, Daniel Sloss, a homage to the beloved Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches from Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens as Eric and Ern and Olivier award nominees Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman back on tour with Fascinating Aida.

Harry Redknapp

Musical fans are in for a treat as November sees Amber Davies and Peterborough’s very own Louis Smith join the cast of Bring It On as the smash hit Broadway musical back flips into Peterborough before its London transfer.

Live family theatre is back as families can also enjoy spending time In The Night Garden with a fun-filled adventure with Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends in their live show; or enter a magical world of myths and legends in fantastical new show Dragons And Mythical Beasts. Plus Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s touching, funny and utterly original story Stick Man.

Those who have missed live music can look forward to a multitude of performances which include the Brit Award winning Blake Live In Concert; The incredible Rock for Heroes fundraising in support of the fantastic Help for Heroes; A party with Marti as Marti Pellow embarks on his ‘Greatest Hits’ tour; folk legends Steeleye Span ; country music celebration Islands In The Stream; the ultimate 90s party with Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; Ukulele royalty George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra Of Great Britain; Whitney – Queen Of The Night - direct from a sold-out run in London’s West End; classic glam rock from ELO Again ; The ultimate sixties line-up with Sixties Gold; hit after much-loved hit with The Take That Experience; Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story with special guest star Lorraine Crosby; The ultimate celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Oh What A Night!; A night of iconic hits from the UK Pink Floyd Experience; music from the king himself with A Vision Of Elvis Starring Rob Kingsley; You Win Again – Celebrating The Music Of The Bee Gees ; Rhythm and blues nostalgia In Maximum Rhythm N’ Blues With The Manfreds and the complete rock ‘n’ roll Christmas Package with That’ll Be The Day – Christmas Show.

As if that wasn’t enough you can spend an evening with former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp do something a little different and take part in UK’s top podcast No Such Thing As A Fish or join Paul Zerdin and everyone’s favourite puppets with a brand new UK tour Hand Free.

In The Night Garden Live

Wrapping up the season for Christmas the New Theatre promises to make all your wishes come true as they take you on a magic carpet ride to Old Peking and welcome you to the most lavish and hilarious pantomime ever – Aladdin! Making his pantomime debut, top actor and comedian Rufus Hound headlines as evil Abanazar and direct from London’s West End is hero Aladdin, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, currently appearing in Heathers the Musical. Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com