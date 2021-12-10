A record-breaking panto for Peterborough theatre - and next year’s will be a Beauty

Record-breaking Aladdin is at New Theatre in Peterborough from December 15

Tickets for the current run of Aladdin, starring Rufus Hound, Bobby Crush and Sabrina Washington, are selling fast with some shows already close to sell out and sales have already surpassed the theatre’s previous pantomime of 2019 Wizard Of Oz.

Despite new Covid 19 rules, with the only change for the New Theatre being the wearing of masks being made compulsory, tickets are still being booked in numbers with people determined to add a traditional pantomime to their Christmas celebrations.

Press and Marketing Manager Leighton Dewar said: “We are delighted to have broken box office records already with this year’s pantomime Aladdin and thought this would be the perfect time to announce that we will once again be teaming up with RED Entertainment to offer another star-studded pantomime in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleeping Beauty will be the 2022 panto at New Theatre

“We are thrilled patrons are flocking back to the theatre and after the success of Bring It On, Aladdin (which runs until December 30) and with tickets for shows such as Rhod Gilbert, Peppa Pig, Footloose and Rocky Horror selling well it is safe to say theatre is back.”

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty go on sale to Theatre Club members and bookers of this year’s pantomime Aladdin tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.00am and then on general sale on Wednesday to coincide with the opening of Aladdin.

To join the Theatre Club to get priority booking visit www.newtheatre-peterborough.com/theatre-club/