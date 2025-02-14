A Monster Calls - a tale of love, loss and courage
Inspired by Siobhan Dowd's ideas, Patrick Ness wrote "A Monster Calls" to offer young people a narrative that would help them navigate complex emotions and difficult life situations.
This was later adapted into award-winning film starring Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones and Liam Neeson.
The story follows a young boy Conor, who is coping with his mother's illness and encounters a monstrous tree that helps him confront his deepest fears.
Directed by Cheryl McGuire, the play - at the Key Theatre from March 23-26 – captures the essence of the novel with compelling performances, evocative set design and powerful storytelling.
"We're thrilled to bring this touching and story-rich production to the stage," said Cheryl. "It's a tale of tales that resonates with all ages, exploring themes of love, loss, and courage."
The play's focus on understanding and emotional resilience makes it especially significant for young audiences, offering them a chance to see their own struggles reflected and addressed on stage.
Tickets are available at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com or by calling 01733 852992.
Don't miss this opportunity to witness the magic of "A Monster Calls" live on stage by a local dramatic institution since 1947.