A fun show exploring 80s legislation

​​Tom Marshman is a show off and an over-sharer, and in his new work Section 28 And Me, which comes to the Key Theatre on July 18 and 19, he asks; has the impact of growing up during the time of section 28 legislation made him this way?

During 2023 Tom asked this question in conversation with the queer communities across the UK, exploring the legislation introduced by Thatcher’s Conservative government which stopped schools mentioning queer life with hundreds of individuals.

Tom hosted tea parties and small performance events to collect personal histories and experiences of that silenced time and this year is touring his new performance developed out of these conversations.

Section 28 And Me is a stitched together response of the UK-wide tea party conversations alongside the artists own reflections and lived experience.

He asks what is the bi product of the past invisibility and shame that was injured by him and many of the LGBTQIA+ around him?

Tom says: “As Ian McKellen said in a Manchester rally, Clause 28 was designed to put us in our place but it didn’t work with me. This is a fun show for anyone age 16+ with an interest in lost histories.”

Commissioned by Unlimited & Bristol Ideas, a Bit of a Do, and Brigstow institute it is supported by Arts Council England.