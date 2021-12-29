A fire alarm at panto.... oh yes it was!

Rufus Hound and the New Theatre panto cast outside after the fire alarm.

The interruption was definitely not part of the script during yesterday’s afternoon performance of Aladdin. But after a 10 minute delay in true theatre style the show did go on....

Theatre director Richie Doogan-Ross said the audience and cast - including Bobby Crush in full-on Dame costume - were safely evacuated before returning minutes later.

He said: “These things happen and the fire service did a great job in reacting - albeit the sight of the cast in full costume and makeup probably raised a few eyebrows on Park Road.”