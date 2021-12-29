A fire alarm at panto.... oh yes it was!
Pantomimes always throw up something unexpected - but for the cast and audience at Peterborough New Theatre it was a fire alarm.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 11:02 am
The interruption was definitely not part of the script during yesterday’s afternoon performance of Aladdin. But after a 10 minute delay in true theatre style the show did go on....
Theatre director Richie Doogan-Ross said the audience and cast - including Bobby Crush in full-on Dame costume - were safely evacuated before returning minutes later.
He said: “These things happen and the fire service did a great job in reacting - albeit the sight of the cast in full costume and makeup probably raised a few eyebrows on Park Road.”
You can still see Aladdin today and tomorrow. Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com