A fire alarm at panto.... oh yes it was!

Pantomimes always throw up something unexpected - but for the cast and audience at Peterborough New Theatre it was a fire alarm.

By Brad Barnes
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 11:02 am
Rufus Hound and the New Theatre panto cast outside after the fire alarm.
The interruption was definitely not part of the script during yesterday’s afternoon performance of Aladdin. But after a 10 minute delay in true theatre style the show did go on....

Theatre director Richie Doogan-Ross said the audience and cast - including Bobby Crush in full-on Dame costume - were safely evacuated before returning minutes later.

He said: “These things happen and the fire service did a great job in reacting - albeit the sight of the cast in full costume and makeup probably raised a few eyebrows on Park Road.”

