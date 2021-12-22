A Christmas tale to warm your heart

See A Christmas Carol at Peterborough Cathedral

It is an all-time classic from the pen of Charles Dickens and this adaptation by Laura Turner, performed by the excellent Chapterhouse Theatre Company, certainly did it justice - and more.

The Victorian scenery, against the backdrop of Peterborough Cathedral with the audience seated in the nave, created quite an atmosphere and really set the mood; this was enhanced by the amazing lighting and the sound - the acoustics of the cathedral were incredible and added further to the experience.

The terrific seven-strong cast guided the audience brilliantly though the events of that fateful Christmas Eve, when the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away by ghosts to visit his past and future, in what was a superb production complete with period costume, song and dance.

From scene one through the conclusion, when Scrooge has discovered all he needs to know about family, greed, generosity and forgiveness, and his frozen heart begins to melt, it was wonderfully emotive and an absolute joy. A simply heart-warming (even in a chilly cathedral) Christmassy tale that was beautifully told.

The view from the back wasn’t great, but the production was so engrossing it didn’t matter.