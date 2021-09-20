A chance for youngsters to appear in Peterborough panto Aladdin
Aladdin is this year’s star-studded panto from Peterborough’s New Theatre - and talented young performers are to be given their chance to take part.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 1:19 pm
Auditions are being held on Saturday (25th) for 9 to 14 year-olds to join the cast which features Rufus Hound, Bobby Crush and Sabrina Washington.
Two teams of eight are needed for the children’s ensemble to take part in performances from December 15 - 30. There is a height restriction of 152cm (5ft).
Anyone interested should email [email protected]