9 things to do in Peterborough this week

Cambridge Science Centre at the Cathedral this half-term

Ode To Joyce

Key Theatre, October 23

Apollo Theatre Company presents the songs and monologues of Joyce Grenfell, compiled and performed by Cheryl Knight

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ode To Joyce at Key Theatre

Joyce Grenfell was one of the greatest female entertainers of the 20th century, loved the world over for her hilarious and beautifully observed monologues and songs, as well as numerous film, television and radio appearances.

Her legacy continued through the work of Victoria Wood, who cited her as being a great influence, as well as an array of female comedians including Miranda Hart.

First conceived in honour of Joyce’s centenary year and playing to sell-out audiences at the Edinburgh Festival, this revue has been delighting audiences ever since.

Woven between the well-known songs and monologues are some of her more delicate and poignant pieces, as well as some rare and exclusive material. Truly a labour of love, this show brings back to life an extraordinary entertainer.

Once Upon A Princess

ELO Again

New Theatre, tonight, October 22

As the UK’s No.1 tribute show, ELO AGAIN provide you with the spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations, soaring strings and vocals. They certainly know how to entertain too, as the hits just keep on coming. Their version of Mr Blue Sky is breathtaking, full of passion and fervour; the whole auditorium will be on its feet.

Boyzlife

See Boyzlife at The Cresset

The Cresset, October 23

Two of the world’s biggest bands – Boyzone and Westlife – come together for this specially adapted theatre production which includes many of their greatest hits – the catalogue includes a record breaking eighteen No.1 singles and nine No.1

albums, and combined record sales of over 60 million units.

Country Superstars - The Dolly Parton Experience and Friends

The Cresset, October 22

Country Superstars is a unique show, hosted by Sarah Jayne who has been

performing as Dolly Parton for over 27 years and is the world’s most recognised tribute to the Queen of Country!

Sarah Jayne and award-winning vocal impersonator Andy Crust will take you on a journey back through time, meeting some of the most influential icons who shaped country music history. The show features tributes to Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and now Canadian country superstar Shania Twain.

The show also includes The Country Superstars Band.

Take That Experience

New Theatre, October 24

With acclaimed vocal performances, stunning replica costumes and iconic dance routines, The Take That Experience recreate the magic of Take That live on stage.

This incredible show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades.

Shakatak

Key Theatre, October 24

One of the original UK Jazz Funk bands are on their way back to Peterborough for their first appearance in 22 years – since making an appearance at the Willow Festival in 1999.

Support comes from Louise Mehan, lead singer from UK’s number one Soul Band SouLutions.

Cambridge Science Centre activities

Peterborough Cathedral, October 25-28, 10am-4pm

Cambridge Science Centre will be hosting drop-in demonstrations of scientific wonders. The team from Cambridge offers a fantastic interactive display in which all ages can become involved in some fun learning all about the wonders of the scientific world.

On the Monday and Thursday, special demonstrations will be given. Unsupervised activities are available on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is no charge (entry to the Cathedral is by donation).

To find out more about activities at the Cathedral over half-term go to www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk.

Once Upon A Princess

Stamford Corn Exchange, October 27

This smash-hit glittering production features all your favourite fairytale princesses plus a soundtrack of top pop hits and movie musical classics that will have the whole audience singing and dancing.

Now in its fifth sparkling year,it continues to entertain, inspire and captivate little princes and princesses with a set list featuring songs from Cher, Meghan Trainor, Whitney Houston, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and more.

Funhouse Comedy Club

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, October 27

Topping the bill will be the stylish and bright South African comedian Mark

Palmer, with his everyday observations of idiosyncrasies that everyone can

relate too.

Opening the night is the fantastic El Baldiniho (pictured) , who recently appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, with his individual style of comedy magic and mind-reading.

Completing the line-up will be actor, comedian and engaging storyteller, Elroy

Welsh.

Compere for the night is Jon Pearson, whose laid-back storytelling has audiences hanging on his every word; his anecdotes are relatable and certain to have people in hysterics

Tickets are £10 in advance and there is food available pre-show.