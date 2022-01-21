9 things to do in and around Peterborough this week

Lizzie Burder (Daisy), George Pig & Mr Bull in Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever (UK Tour & Duke of York's Theatre) - Photos by Dan Tsantilis SUS-200124-103451001

Made In Lockdown

Peterborough Cathedral, January 21 until February 18

Hundreds of pieces of art created during Lockdown or in response to the pandemic are to form the month-long exhibition, with more than 170 artists submitting works.

The exhibits range from paintings, drawings and collages, through to sculptures, models and even items of clothing and a puppet.

Social Walking Group

Ferry Meadows, January 26, 10.30am

Not sure where to go for a walk, or not keen on walking on your own? Join one of the visitor rangers for a social walk around Ferry Meadows and the wider Nene Park and meet like minded people.

Take a walk in Ferry Meadows EMN-180119-170205009

The location and routes will be different each month with two opportunities to come along and see a different area of Nene Park. Suitable for: 12yrs-plus. It is free to attend but places must be booked. Meet at Lakeside.

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever

New Theatre, January 26 and 27

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – it’s going to be her best day ever!

Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures.

From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more.

Prepare for the brand new Peppa Pig live show packed ful of songs, games and laughter, it really is the best day ever for Peppa Pig fans!

Tickets and show times at www,newtheatre-peterborough.com

Dirty Dusting

New Theatre, January 22

Vicki Michelle (‘Allo ‘Allo!), Vicky Entwistle (Coronation Street) and Leah Bell play

Gladys, Olive and Elsie -– three “vintage style” cleaning ladies who, threatened with redundancy, chance on an ‘unconventional’ way of earning some extra cash - a Sex Chat Line? What could possibly go wrong?

Jason Fox - Life At The Limit

The Cresset, January 25

Jason Fox – ex-Special Forces soldier, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of Number One Bestseller Battle Scars –- is on tour for the first time, bringing to the stage the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS) and beyond.

From gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours that defined Jason’s service, to a very different battle that awaited him at home, Life At The Limit is a breathtaking story of Special Forces soldiering; a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield. A vivid, searing account of his life, that tells some incredible moments of strength and courage.

Jason’s appetite for adventure and extremes has no limit and has led him to take on some amazing challenges both in the military and in his TV roles.

Burghley Sessions - Eboracum Baroque in concert

Online, Saturday January 22

Online via Youtube and Facebook

In September 2021, the group was delighted to return to the beautiful surroundings of Burghley House to film the sessions, which showcase an important part of Stamford’s musical history.

The concert was filmed in the Great Hall of Burghley House, where it was documented that concerts took place there in the 18th Century.

The music featured in this online concert is all taken from the remarkable music collection at Burghley House which was compiled by the Earls of Exeter in the 17th and 18th centuries. The performance features arias by Handel from Semele and Tamerlano as well as a Recorder concerto by Vivaldi, theatre music by Purcell and a trumpet concerto by the little known English composer, Capel Bond (1730-1790).

As well as this, a couple of the shorter pieces were filmed at St Martin’s Church, Stamford. This church has a strong connection to Burghley House as it is where former Earls and Lords of Burghley are buried including William Cecil, Chief Adviser to Elizabeth I.

Tony Stockwell

The Cresset, January 26

The popular star of TV’s Street Psychic, Psychic Private Eyes and Psychic Academy, Tony Stockwell has a long established credibility as one of the top intuitive mediums and has shared the stage all round the world with international mediums such as Colin Fry, James van Praagh and Lisa Williams.

Tony demonstrates his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones with detailed messages frequently including names, dates and locations and all delivered with emotion, sensitivity and empathy. The evening may include psychometry, photographs readings and psychic prediction.

Recent legislative guidelines insist that any evening of mediumship should be billed ‘for entertainment purposes’ and Tony certainly uses his natural wit, showmanship and Cockney charisma to entertain.

Burns Night celebration

Peterborough Cathedral, January 22

The traditional Burns’ Night Supper will take place in the transepts and under the central tower of the cathedral, with bagpipes, a three-course supper with haggis and whisky toasts, and a ceilidh with a caller and musicians from folk band Frog on a Bike.

Katharine of Aragon Festival - Sacred Music from Katharine of Aragon’s time

via Zoom, January 27 at 7.30pm

The Katharine of Aragon Festival commemorates 29th January 1536, when Henry VIII’s first wife was buried at Peterborough Cathedral after her death in exile at Kimbolton Castle. She lies in the cathedral to this day.

In this first event of the festival, Canon Tim Alban Jones will feature Sacred Music from Katharine of Aragon’s time. He will take viewers on an audio tour of the music that would have been sung in church services at the Tudor court, introducing each piece of music and pausing for questions at the end.

Tickets are £7 per viewing + booking fee. The Zoom link will be sent to ticket holders by email on the day of the event. Book at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral