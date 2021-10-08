8 fantastic things to do in Peterborough this week

Tez Ilyas

TEZ ILYAS - THE VICKED TOUR

Key Theatre, October 8

One of the most exciting rising stars on the comedy circuit, Tez Ilyas, brings his nationwide tour to Peterborough with a brand new and highly anticipated stand up show, The Vicked Tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steeleye Span

Join Tez as he uses his trademark silly, smart and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have. Expect mega laughs, happy groans and cheeky provocations, as Tez guarantees a ‘Vicked’ time.

Tez said: “I have so missed my day job... that I do in the evenings. I cannot wait to tour the country and celebrate our freedom with my fans.”

Tickets at keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

STEELEYE SPAN

Eric and Ern

New Theatre, October 8

1970 would prove to be a vintage year for music and for Steeleye Span it would mark a major milestone. The band released their debut album Hark The Village Wait, a record that would not only launch one of the most enduring stories in the folk world and beyond but also come to influence further generations of artists. Five decades on and the band, led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and with a seven piece line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene, their 50th anniversary tour will be a celebration of the key tracks from that famous album as well as favourites and gems from their long and famous career.

The present line-up is: Maddy Prior (vocals), Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman,(guitar/keyboards and vocals) Andrew Sinclair (guitar), Violeta Vicci (violin and backing vocals), Benji Kirkpatrick (guitar and backing vocals) and Roger Carey (bass).

STEVE ROYLE

Wannabe

Key Theatre, October 14

Following his much-loved appearances on Britain’s Got Talent 2020 and a performance in the final that left the judges breathless with laughter and saw him voted into the top three by the public, comedian Steve Royle is bringing to the city a fun-filled evening for all the family.

ERIC AND ERN

New Theatre, October 13

For all the family from eight to 108 Eric and Ern is a brilliant homage to Morecambe and Wise crammed full of those famous comedy sketches, from Grieg’s Piano concerto, Mr Memory…’Arsenal’ to the paper bag trick!

From the Olivier Award nominated duo Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens, this nostalgic show evokes memories of a time when whole families would huddle around the telly on Sunday evenings.

Bringing you sunshine, this show is full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and who could forget the musical guest. This show hits all the right notes.

Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

PATIENT LIGHT

The Undercroft, Serpentine Green, October 8 and 9

Eastern Angles brings its brand-new immersive audio sensory experience

to its audiences in Peterborough. Written by Simon Longman, this play follows the day in the life of a young person in Peterborough and how their vision of the future is blinded by carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders.

Taking place over one ordinary Tuesday in Peterborough, Patient Light examines the emotional journeys of daily life. As the audience follows the character’s routine Tuesday, feelings of worry and anger mount. This emotional story explores our human need for aspiration and how to use the world’s frustrations to your advantage.

Audiences will listen to the show on headphones and experience an immersive sound design using binaural technology.

WELLAND VALLEY ARTS SOCIETY Autumn Exhibition

Stamford Arts Centre until October 16

The Autumn exhibition is a chance to showcase the work of talented local artists, sculptors and makers by up close to original artwork, speak to society members about their creations and find information on regular art workshops. Whether you are searching for inspiration or looking to fill a space on your wall you will find plenty of art on offer. On show are original framed paintings and sculptures, unframed originals and prints. In addition to the diverse range of high quality larger paintings and sculptures there is a limited selection of ‘small works’ in this exhibition.

Welland Valley Art Society is based at Stamford Arts Centre. Every month artworks by different members are exhibited in the anteroom and there are regular Sunday workshops in the art studio.

Find out more online at www.wellandvalleyartssociety.co.uk

WANNABE- The Spice Girls Story

New Theatre, October 14

Experience Ginger, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Posh together on stage for a night where you can Zig-A-Zig-Ahhhh. After opening in 2017 to rave reviews, WANNABE is now the longest running Spice Girls stage show in the World.

Inspired by the Spice Girls career, the show features classic costumes, unique vocal & musical arrangements, iconic dance routines and spectacular visual flair.

World Conker Championships

Southwick, October 10