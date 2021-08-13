5 things to do in Peterborough this week

Alice in Wonderland Live in the Cloisters

Alice In Wonderland

Cathedral Cloisters, August 13, 6.30pm

Join Alice as she tries to navigate a curious world of curious places and curious creatures but don’t lose your head!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sausage and Cider Festival is on Friday

With inventive staging, original songs and magical storytelling enjoy Lewis Carroll’s classic tale in the open air – so bring a picnic and blanket or low-backed chair and dress for whateverthe weather.

Doors open at 5.30pm, and the show runs for two hours. Tickets at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Sausage and Cider Festival

The Embankment, August 13

Spider's Web at New Theatre.

There will be an amazing array of drinks on offer plus live music and entertainment from local acts and some of the UK’s best tributes. Expect a great range of sausages plus a few other street food stands for those that are looking for something else.

Ibiza Orchestra Live

The Embankment, August 14, from 4pm to 11pm

Phats & Small – best known for their international hit Turn Around – will be bringing you some classic tunes straight from the White Isle, followed by the main event which will see a full 26-piece orchestra playing seminal classic dance anthems through to 11pm.

Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show

Quarry Lane, Maxey, August 14, 11am to 4pm

Take a ride down memory lane with over 300 classic cars and bikes. There will be a real ale bar and gin bar, live music, ​Raceway Scalextric and a barbecue plus ice cream and other refreshments. The event raises money for local charities.

Spider’s Web

Peterborough New Theatre, August 17-21

The theatre reopens with a conscious parody of the detective thriller, in which Agatha Christie delivers a unique blend of suspense and humour.

Clarissa, wife of a diplomat, is adept at spinning tales of adventure, but when a murder takes place in her drawing room, she finds live drama rather harder to cope with.