5 things to do in Peterborough this week
Great theatre, food, drink, music and classic cars offer something for everyone in Peterborough this weekend.
Alice In Wonderland
Cathedral Cloisters, August 13, 6.30pm
Join Alice as she tries to navigate a curious world of curious places and curious creatures but don’t lose your head!
With inventive staging, original songs and magical storytelling enjoy Lewis Carroll’s classic tale in the open air – so bring a picnic and blanket or low-backed chair and dress for whateverthe weather.
Doors open at 5.30pm, and the show runs for two hours. Tickets at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk
Sausage and Cider Festival
The Embankment, August 13
There will be an amazing array of drinks on offer plus live music and entertainment from local acts and some of the UK’s best tributes. Expect a great range of sausages plus a few other street food stands for those that are looking for something else.
Ibiza Orchestra Live
The Embankment, August 14, from 4pm to 11pm
Phats & Small – best known for their international hit Turn Around – will be bringing you some classic tunes straight from the White Isle, followed by the main event which will see a full 26-piece orchestra playing seminal classic dance anthems through to 11pm.
Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show
Quarry Lane, Maxey, August 14, 11am to 4pm
Take a ride down memory lane with over 300 classic cars and bikes. There will be a real ale bar and gin bar, live music, Raceway Scalextric and a barbecue plus ice cream and other refreshments. The event raises money for local charities.
Spider’s Web
Peterborough New Theatre, August 17-21
The theatre reopens with a conscious parody of the detective thriller, in which Agatha Christie delivers a unique blend of suspense and humour.
Clarissa, wife of a diplomat, is adept at spinning tales of adventure, but when a murder takes place in her drawing room, she finds live drama rather harder to cope with.
Tickets from £10 from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com