14 things to brighten up your days this week in Peterborough

How To Survive Family Holidays

Unlocking Peterborough

Cathedral Square,

December 11 (1-5pm) and 12 (11.30am - 3.30pm)

Banksy's work which will be on view at the Urban exhibition

Circus, music and fun will combine once again this weekend and will see The Christmas Belles summon the spirit of Christmas

The stilt walking duo shimmer scarlet and wave gold ribbons. They bring music by ringing out yuletide chimes of good cheer

with syncopated hand chimes. Also look out for the mesmerising Winter Fairy . A snow-kissed, frost touched attraction, the Winter Fairy enchants and mesmerises.

Flag Fen Ancient Lights Illumination Trail

She conjures up crystal balls and skilfully moves them like ice bubbles. She moves effortlessly through a crowd like a dream and can light up a night event, making her even more magical.

Roller Skating Illuminated Presents will be zooming around too.

Costumed as beautiful, giant presents and fitted with twinkling illuminations, these are wonderful for families and photos.

Urban

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, December 11-May 2022

A major exhibition featuring pieces from world renowned artists including Banksy and Damian Hirst will be open for the next five months.

An exhibition of major national importance, ‘Urban’ will include original works by other artists including My Dog Sighs, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, Kaws, and others. Some of the items have rarely been exhibited in the UK before. It will include the unique Banksy cottage from Merrivale Model Village in Norfolk.

Most of the work that will be on display is owned by John Brandler of Essex-based Brandler Galleries. Other events and activities linked to the exhibition over the coming months are planned including an art trail and workshops involving local street artists.

Admission is £8 for over 18s, £5 for youngsters aged 12-18 and free for under 12s.

To book visit www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk

Ancient Lights Illumination Trail

Flag Fen, December 10-16

There is a chance to see Peterborough’s Flag Fen as never before. The trail through ancient parkland will feature a sparkling willow tree avenue, while the dry lake will come to life for the first time in 3000 years with a Bronze Age fishing boat.

The Bronze Age Round House will sparkle with hundreds of fairy lights and be decorated with traditional holly, ivy and mistletoe and a warming hearth fire burning within.

Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues

Peterborough Cathedral, December 10, 7.30pm

The popular local mezzo-soprano will be returning to the cathedral’s nave to sing a wonderful programme of seasonal songs entitled ‘A Christmas Lullaby’.

Her performance will include favourites such as Walking in the Air by Howard Blake, White Christmas by Irving Berlin, A New Year Carol by Benjamin Britten and the piece which gives the concert its title Songs for a New World.

Tickets for the Christmas concert cost £15 and are available at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Christmas Magic

Peterborough Cathedral, December 11

Christmas Magic has delighted audiences from across the city and beyond for over a decade.

Expect to hear favourites like We Three Kings, Walking in the Air, Carol of the Bells, Mary’s Boy Child, When a Child is Born, White Christmas, Winter Wonderland, Santa Baby, Driving Home for Christmas and many more, all performed against the stunning backdrop of Peterborough Catherral.

Featuring performances from city choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir, with Peterborough Festival Brass plus special guest mezzo-soprano Karen England from The OperaBabes.

There will be a 2.30pm matinee for the whole family to enjoy a well as an evening performance starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.peterboroughsings.org.uk

Jack Whitehall with Hilary and Michael Whitehall

East of England Arena,

December 16

Actor and comedian Jack Whitehall is joined by his parents to discuss their hard-won advice on how to survive Christmas and family holidays, as featured in the family’s new book.

The truth about Christmas or any holiday – if it is with one’s own family – is that no amount of snowfal, wine or festive spirit will stop your worst character traits from coming to the surface.

No one survives unscathed. Things are always going to end in tears. You can only hope they’re of laughter.

Tickets are available from jackwhitehall.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Antigone

Key Theatre, December 13 and 14

Performed by the Year Two Performing Arts degree students from UCP. This is an updated version of the play, set in the near future using modern dress. The traditional Greek Chorus has become ‘The Archive’, a database that downloads the story of Antigone.

Cinderella

Key Theatre, until January 9

Traditional panto is back with songs, dancing and plenty of laughter.

Beauty and the Beast

The Cresset from December 11

It is the tale as old as time....told in real panto style.

Aladdin

New Theatre from December 15

Rufus Hound and Bobby Crush lead the cast of this magic carper ride of panto adventure.

Motown Christmas Special

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 11

Led by former Drifters star Roy G Hemmings, who has entertained audiences around the world with his easy, relaxed style and fabulous voice in a career that spans four decades,

the show features the soul divas ‘Love Supremes’ adding a stunning dimension of smooth harmonies and Motown dance routines. Be prepared to sing along to such all-time greats as: Get Ready, Sitting on the Dock of the Bay, Me and Mrs Jones, Under the Boardwalk, Can’t Help Myself, My Girl, Dancing in the Street, It Takes Two, Save the Last Dance for Me and Love Train, in an evening of classic hits, together with some festive favourites.

The Last Picture Show

Peterborough Arts Cinema at John Clare Theatre,

December 16

Ellen Burstyn, Ben Johnson, Cybill Shepherd, Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges and Randy Quaid star in this 1971 classic from director Peter Bogdanovich about two high school friends contemplating their futures. Starts 7.30pm.

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, December 16

Topping the bill is Perrier nominated, multi-award winning comedian, explorer, presenter and author Tim FitzHigham. Opening the night will be Dave Longley and completing the line-up is Eric Rushton. Your compere is the cheeky and friendly Stevie Gray.

D’Elf

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 12 at 1.30pm and 5.30pm

After a shock discovery that he’s not a real elf, Buddy dances his way to New York City in search of his father Walter. But Walter is on the naughty list and the harsh New York Streets even dampen Buddy’s Christmas spirit.

Will Buddy connect with his real family and spread Christmas cheer? Will he be able to help Santa and save Christmas?

Sit back and enjoy this fun and festive adaptation of the Christmas classic Elf performed by the students at Rutland Youth Dance Academy.