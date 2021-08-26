13 things to do in Peterborough this busy Bank Holiday weekend

See 21st Century Abba on Peterborough Cathedral Green

21st CENTURY ABBA

Outside Peterborough Cathedral, August 29, 7pm

One of the UK’s finest ABBA tribute bands, 21st Century Abba. will be performing on the green in front of Peterborough Cathedral, as part of a 2021 Garden Festival Tour.

The audience will be entertained by hit after hit, with songs they know and love like: Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance On Me, Super Trouper and many, many more.

The gates open at 6pm and there will be a BBQ and bar. Guests are invited to bring a low-backed chair or a blanket to sit on. The performance will go ahead outside whatever the weather.

Tickets: www.seetickets.com/event/21st-century-abba-peterborough-cathedral/peterborough

THORNEY LIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Bedford Hall, August 29

The postponed 2020 25th annual Thorney Live Music Festival will take over the grounds of the Bedford Hall.

Providing the entertainment on the day will be Matt Zilch, Another Girl Another Planet (pictured), LMB Queen Its a Kind of Tribute, Free Soul Sista and The Free Soul Band, Motor City Vipers and The Nuggets.

Gates open at 11:30am with the first band on at 12:30pm and the entertainment continues through to dusk. Admission is just £10 with free entry for accompanied under-16s.

STAMFORD DIVERSITY FESTIVAL

Stamford Recreation Ground from 11am-6pm on August 30

A celebration of world music, arts & crafts, food and drink this is an open access, free, family friendly festival.

Providing the musical entertainment are: King Don, Peterborough musician Don Saunders; Peterborough-based Latino Sound; Mellow Baku, Muha, Sura Susso and Tala Tarang .

Peterborough’s Tony Nero and Mahemuda (Muni) Arsalani will be among the artists at the festival and in terms of refreshment there will be world beers, Thai, Mexican, Caribbean and Indian food as well as cakes and crepes.

COMEDY FESTIVAL (part 1)

New Theatre, Sunday, August 29

Your MC for the night will be Daliso Chaponda, who rose to fame a couple of years ago on Britain’s Got Talent.

The writer, creator, and host of his Rose d’Or nominated BBC Radio 4 show Citizen of Nowhere will keeping you entertained before each of the evening’s three headline acts perform.

On the bill are Darren Harriott– a double Edinburgh Award nominee. Darren’s TV includes; host of Live At The Apollo and Dog Ate My Homework, team captain on Guessable and series regular on Don’t Hate the Playaz.

Barbara Nice is a Stockport housewife, cleaner to the stars, Take A Break reader and Britain’s Got Talent star. She is also the creation of award-winning comedian and theatre director Janice Connolly.

Completing Sunday’s bill is Mark Watson, an Edinburgh Festival award winner and Time Out critics’ choice.

COMEDY FESTIVAL (part 2)

New Theatre, Monday, August 30

Justin Moorhouse steps into the MC role – and you will recognise him from Live At The Apollo, Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Celebrity Mastermind and Coronation Street.

On the bill is the instantly recognisable Hal Cruttenden. One of the top touring stand-up comedians working in the UK, Hal has made several appearances on: Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Performance, Would I Lie To You, The One Show, The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice and The Apprentice: You’re Fired.

Luisa Omielan is the first British comedian to ever receive a BAFTA Breakthrough Award for comedy, and already has three ground-breaking hit shows under her belt.

Last but not least there is Andrew Maxwell, who has appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.,

TRUCKFEST

East of England Arena and Events Centre, August 28-30

Truckfest is back with three days of entertainment for all ages.

This year the event will include a range of new truck launches, as well as the spectacular main arena shows from the ever popular monster trucks. There will be an ‘opening ceremony’ on Saturday night, with fireworks and stunt driving on display. To pre-book tickets visit www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-peterborough/day-tickets/

FIREMAN SAM SAVES THE CIRCUS

Key Theatre, August 30

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger.

Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue? Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show.

OPEN HOUSE AND GARDEN

Drolma Buddhist Centre, Dogsthorpe Rd, August 28

All are invited from 12noon until 4pm to sit and relax in the lovely garden and enjoy some light refreshments, chat about meditation and find out about classes and courses. There will be a free “Introduction to Buddhism” talk with Western Buddhist nun Kelsang Malaya.

HOWARD HEWETT

St John’s Church, August 27

Howard, lead singer of R&B group Shalamar, is performing an intimate show in this historic church with a stripped back live band. He’ll be singing some of the most celebrated tracks from the Shalamar catalogue as well as his own solo back catalogue.

Tickets: seetickets.com/

TAKE3 SAXOPHONE TRIO

Fotheringhay Church, Monday, August 30

Take3 Saxophone Trio with special guests from the Rutland Saxophone Choir will be performing from 3pm-4pm. The programme will include: Por Una Cabeza, Wonderful Tonight, Autumn Leaves, Sunny Side of the Street, Summertime, Sir Duke and more.

FABULOUS FIFTIES SUMMER SPECTACULAR

Nene Valley Railway, August 28-30

This summer bank holiday weekend is filled with nostalgia and celebration for all the family where you can even take a steam train ride behind the special guest locomotive LMS Jubilee class 45596 Bahamas that is visiting NVR for the first time since 1995.

Get ready for Singalong Saturday, Swinging Sunday and Rock n’ Roll Monday plus plenty to keep the young ones entertained.

COLOUR AND CARNIVAL

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, August 27 and 28

Families can enjoy an array of activities including making carnival crowns, masks, streamers and Diwali lanterns as part of a free two-day extravaganza taking place from 10.30am until 4pm and no booking is required.

BEER FESTIVALS

