12 things to do in Peterborough this week

Silent Disco at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: Graham Williams

Silent Disco

Peterborough Cathedral, February 11

The family-friendly event runs from 7pm to 9pm and is held under the central tower in the Cathedral.

A book signing with My Dog Sighs.Picture supplied by My Dog Sighs/Bav Media

Each guest is issued with their own set of headphones and can dance the night away in their own musical world, in the company of their friends and family who are doing just the same.

DJ Steve Walsh is on the decks and there will be a choice of channels packed with pop and classic disco hits.

The event is a great way for all ages to wind down on a Friday evening.

There will also be a tuck shop where you can buy snacks, sweets and drinks.

Josh Widdicombe is at The Cresset on Sunday

Tickets are £7 per person or £6 per person for groups of 10 or more.

They may be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral/t-pplmnq.

Josh Widdicombe: A Bit Much

The Cresset, February 13

See Count Arthur Strong at the Key Theatre

The guy everyone can do an impression of is back with a brand new stand-up tour that will change your life. Bit much? Fine, it’ll be a very funny night in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

Age restriction: 14+

What’s Love Got To Do With It?

New Theatre, February 11

Celebrating the music and 60-year career of the incredible rock and soul legend Tina Turner.

Expect a night of high energy and feel-good rock-and-roll, performed by an all-live band.

This joyous show features all the hits including: Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best, Private Dancer, and many more.

Count Arthur Strong

Key Theatre, February 12

As well as being the all-round entertainer we all know and love from the telly, Count Arthur Strong is also a lifelong fan of astronomy, since having been given a microscope, or whatever it is they use when he was a small precocious baby. In fact, it’s said the ﬁrst word he spoke was ‘Uranus’. In this, his brand-new show, he seamlessly combines the very best showbiz entertainment you’ll currently ﬁnd, in the world, possibly? as he wrestles with some of the big questions that other all-round entertainers shy away from.

The Rocky Horror Show

New Theatre, February 14-19

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad - played by TV presenter and Strictly Comed Dancing winner Ore Oduba - and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor.

It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

An Evening With Su Pollard

Key Theatre, February 17

Hear Su talk about her exceptional career, which is sure to be filled with laughter and a few tears, then enjoy a Q and A session. She is best known for her role as Peggy in the BAFTA Award-winning sitcom Hi-De-Hi but has numerous TV , film and theatre credits to her name.

My Dog Sighs

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, February 12

My Dog Sighs, aka Paul Stone, is one of the world’s leading street artists and will be signing copies of his new book at the Urban exhibition and hosting a talk and question and answer session from 7pm to 9pm.

The prolific artist is renowned for using a vast array of reclaimed materials, including oil drums, bottle caps and tin cans to create his pieces as well as giant paintings of eyes, which feature pictures in the pupils. Examples of his work can be see at the exhibition.

Djibo Art launch

Sacrewell Farm, February 12

The Djibo Art is set to brighten up dreary February days with the artist’s colourful paintings and other objects on display at Sacrewell Farm this month.

The opening of the exhibition takes place at 11 am on Saturday.

The award-winning international artist – real name Roland Burt – is delighted to be the new resident artist at Sacrewell, offering educational workshops and events, as well as showcasing his unique artwork. Featuring a distinctive blend of Yorkshire, African and Caribbean influences, art lovers will have the opportunity to snap up one of Burt’s paintings, home decor and even items of clothing.

For further information and to book visit www.sacrewell.org.uk.

Half-term at Peterborough libraries

Pirates will be taking over Peterborough libraries from February 15-18, with a series of swashbuckling-themed activities at Central, Werrington, Orton and Bretton libraries.

Families with young children can hear stories about pirates, get creative by drawing a treasure map, design their own pirate flag, make an eye patch to wear and hunt for hidden treasure.

Activities will be held at Werrington Library at 2.30pm on February 15, Bretton Library at 2.30pm on February 16, Central Library at 11am on February 17 and Orton Library at 2.30pm on February 18.

Events are suitable for children aged four and over at a cost of £1 per child. Booking in advance is recommended as spaces are limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Places can be booked in person at any Peterborough library or at [email protected]

Half-term at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery

Youngsters can ‘get arty’ and explore their creative side at the Museum & Art Gallery, in Priestgate, which is holding a selection of art activities every day throughout half-term week.

Families can pick up a pack containing activities and follow an arty trail around the museum galleries to find out more about some of the paintings on display in the building.

The activities at the museum are running from February 14-18 from 10am-4pm. There will be a small charge for the activity pack.

Half-term at Flag Fen Archaeology Park

Children are invited to take part in a host of activities including helping to find the ‘Lost Sword of Flag Fen’, unleashing their inner archaeologist in the ‘Big Dig’ tent and trying their hand at crafts, such as making a Bronze Age sword. Families can also explore the attraction’s unique pre-historic landscape.

The half-term programme of events at Flag Fen, which runs from February 12-20, are charged at normal admission prices except the craft sessions, which have a small charge.

Half-term fun at Queensgate

There is family fun to be had at Queensgate during half term with a free LEGO® ‘Brick History’ sculpture trail.

From Saturday until February 20, families can explore a number of unusual exhibits created by LEGO® Artist, Warren Elsmore.