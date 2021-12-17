12 great things to do in Peterborough this week

Look out for the Octo performance this weekend.

Unlocking Peterborough

City Centre, December 18 and 19

The grand finale of Unlocking Peterborough features two incredible acts. The city centre will see a huge structure made of eight fabric rods, lifting a graceful aerial acrobat into the air to perform the mesmerising Octo performance. Using the latest in fabric technology, the structure uses fluctuations in air pressure to lift the acrobat and support them while they perform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See A Christmas Carol at Peterborough Cathedral

A street theatre show called Spark! will also feature, bringing energising, professional drumming with visually arresting costume design, which illuminates at night. Spark! performers bring an unbelievable atmosphere and are never forgotten once seen.

Saturday will see three Octo performances between 2pm and 4.30pm.

Sunday Octo will perform three times again, between 1pm and 4pm, with Spark! performances following immediately after each act.

Vegan Market

Charters has become a Winter Wonderland

Peterborough city centre, Sunday

The Peterborough Vegan Market brings together up to 40 stalls including a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and loads more.

The event will take place on Bridge Street outside the Town Hall from 10.30am to 4pm .

Urban

Urban Art Exhibition at Peterborough Museum EMN-211012-195911009

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, until May

This major new exhibition of national importance includes original works by Banksy, Damian Hirst, My Dog Sighs, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, Kaws, and others.

Urban, which runs until May, includes items that have rarely been exhibited in the UK before. It will include the unique Banksy cottage from Merrivale Model Village in Norfolk (before it goes to auction in January).

General admission for the exhibition costs £8 for over 18s, £5 for youngsters aged 12-18 and is free for under 12s. To book visit www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk

A Christmas Carol

Peterborough Cathedral, December 21 and 22 at 7.30pm

Charles Dickens’ festive classic in a beautiful setting, brought to you by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

Especially adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Laura Turner, this is a traditional production, complete with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral

Winter Wonderland and Christmas Market

Charters, December 16-19

The decorations are up and the lights switched on ready for Winter Wonderland at the real ale emporium on the River Nene at Town Bridge. There will be a Christmas-themed quiz from 8pm tonight; Funk & Stuff from 9.30pm on December 17 with DJ Eddie Nash; December 18 from 10pm will see Another Girl Another Planet playing; and on December 19 from 3pm it is Pembroke Tenneson.

The Saturday and Sunday (18th and 19th) will also be home to the pub’s first ever Christmas Market, spread across the city centre’s biggest pub beer garden. On the Saturday, Dan Poole will be singing Christmas songs from 3pm to 6pm.

The market will be open from 12pm-8pm with various stalls plus there will be mulled wine and cider, games and rides for children including a face painter on Sunday.

Aladdin

New Theatre until December 30

Rufus Hound, Bobby Crush and Sabrina Washington lead the cast of this magic carpet ride of a pantomime which opened last night. Will our hero Aladdin defeat the evil Abanazar? Only one way to find out. Tickets: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Beauty and The Beast

The Cresset, until December 30

Cresset regular Victoria Jane stars as Beauty in this tale as old as time.

Expect plenty of terrific singing and dancing and more than enough fun and silliness to send you and your family home happy.

Tickets from www.cresset.co.uk

Cinderella

Key Theatre, until January 9

Traditional panto with something for all the family in this tale of poor old Cinders, best friend Buttons, Ugly Sisters, a Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming and a glass slipper. Will she get to the ball? Tickets from www.keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

Festival Of Yule

Flag Fen, December 19 - 23

Take part in a raft of winter events based around a traditional winter yuletide celebration. Blend prehistoric history with wildlife, including bonfires at dusk, stories around the fire in the Roundhouse with Old Man Winter and a gift for every child, seasonal eating, festive crafting and a children’s wild yule tree trail. Young explorers can get stuck into a Big Christmas Dig to uncover festive items in an all-weather archaeological dig tent. Face painting will also be available every day.

The fun continues post-Christmas, with activities taking place from December 27 and into the new year.

Children can put their sleuthing skills into action at the nature detectives trail while families can sign up for crafts that will help them to look after nature in their own gardens.

For more information about Flag Fen Archaeological Park and tickets visit www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk

Robin Hood

Various venues

Lamphouse Theatre’s Christmas show, Robin Hood, is a fun-filled, musical alternative to traditional pantomime.

In this new version, Marion takes the lead, escaping the castle and joining the gang of outlaws in the forest…but everything isn’t quite as it seems.

You have several chances to catch Robin Hood in Peterborough:

Tuesday 21st December: George Alcock Centre, Stanground, at 2pm and 7pm.

Wednesday, 22nd December: George Alcock Centre, Stanground at 2pm.

Thursday 23rd December: St John’s Church, Cathedral Square, at 2pm and 7pm.

Friday 24th December: St John’s Church, Cathedral Square at 12pm.

Tickets are available by visiting the website atwww.lamphousetheatre.co.uk.

Festive fun and Santa

Sacrewell Farm until December 24

Santa is once again welcoming children and their families by the crackling fireplace in the historic farmhouse to share their wishes.

Afterwards, young visitors are encouraged to follow the clues Santa’s helpers have left along the Present Trail, which will lead them to Santa’s Present Room. Will the magic key open the door?

Visitors who have made it onto Santa’s good list will be treated to a special gift to take home with them by the mischievous elf. A visit to Mrs Gingerbread’s kitchen with its tasty treats on display is the fitting finale for this magical experience.

For tickets prices and to book visit www.sacrewell.org.uk.

Robin Hood Meets Sleeping Beauty

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 18 and 19

Combining both the heroic outlaw Robin Hood with the magical Sleeping Beauty, Tomorrow’s Dream Performers bring you a Christmas show for everyone. This pantomime with a twist is not something you want to miss, created by an extremely talented cast and amazing live musicians.