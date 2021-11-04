11 things to do in Peterborough this week including huge organised fireworks displays

Look out for fireworks displays this weekend

Fireworks Fantasia

East of England Arena, November 6

This year’s Fireworks Fantasia and Halloween Spooktacular at the Showground promises to be a real monster of a show with an amazing night of fireworks, food, monster truck rides in the giant wheeled Slingshot and fun for all the family with a fun fair, and visit from SHREK.

Think Floyd who are back in Peterborough on Friday

Gates opens at 4pm, with free parking. Visitors are recommended to book online in advance. Visit www.fireworksfantasia.co.uk/tickets/

Peterborough Lions Rugby Club Fireworks Display

Bretton Park, November 7

There will be a firework display, fun fair, bar, and barbecue. Gates open at 4pm, and the fireworks display will start at 7pm.

See Stick Man at the Key Theatre on Sunday.

Online tickets available until 1pm on the day.

Tickets www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-lions-rufc-fireworks

11th Firework Fiesta

Castor and Ailsworth Cricket Club, November 5

Gates open at 6:30pm; bonfire lit at 7:30pm; professional fireworks display at 8pm. There is a bar, hot food stall, sweet and cake stall, sparklers, glowsticks, toasted marshmallows

Tickets at castorfireworks.eventbrite.co.uk and on the gate (cash only).

Think Floyd

Key Theatre, November 5

This extraordinary band, dubbed the Definitive Pink Floyd Experience, is renowned for its stunning celebration of the music of one of the world’s greatest bands.

This show celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Wall, one of the best selling albums of all time and the b new show features the complete album as well as the whole range of classic Pink Floyd hits from the Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and much more. Think Floyd take pride in faithfully recreating Pink Floyd’s timeless music, backed by their dedicated team of sound and lighting engineers and an impressive laser light show. This exciting production will recreate all the atmosphere, visual magnitude and musical excellence of Pink Floyd live on stage.

Our White Skoda Octavia

Key Theatre, November 5/6

Written by Shamser Sinha, this moving play shines a light on the struggles of contemporary life as one family juggles bills, dreams and taxi-driving schemes.

Spanning over a decade, it follows the Afridi family as they try to remain optimistic in the face of relationship troubles, health difficulties and financial worries.

An atmospheric tabla drumscape accompanies them through to their story’s bittersweet conclusion.

This new play was inspired by conversations with taxi-drivers and residents of Peterborough and Ipswich held in 2018 as part of an Arts Council funded research project. Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm and 7pm.

Key Comedy Night - Pierre Novelli

Key Theatre, November 7

One of the best up-and-coming comedians around, Pierre is a regular correspondent in BBC2’s The Mash Report hosted by Nish Kumar and performed on the most recent series of Stand Up Central on Comedy Central.

He previously had a regular role in the three-part Channel 4 Comedy Blap, Outsiders, as well as appearing in the Joke Thieves pilot for BBC2 opposite Marcus Brigstocke, BBC3’s Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live and 4OD’s comedy series Taxi Gags. He has also been a guest on Frank Skinner’s Radio 4 panel show The Rest is History. An acclaimed live act, Pierre has supported Hal Cruttenden and Gary Delaney on their national tours and was nominated for Best Club Comic at the 2017 Chortle Awards for two years running.

Stick Man

New Theatre, November 7

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man, a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire.

How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas? This delightful adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog and Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world’s best loved children’s books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold more than 75 million copies and have been published in more than 100 languages.

Big Red Bath

Key Theatre, November 7

Rubba-Dubba-Giggle, Rubba-Dubba-Laugh, there’s magic to be found in the Big Red Bath.

It’s the end of a busy day and it is almost time for bed, and Ben and Bella are in the bath.

Splish! Splosh! Splash! Bubbles burst and bubbles rise and a frothy feast of animals jump right in to join in the fun.

And you can joing them on a bubbly, barmy bath time adventure around the world and home again celebrating all things bath time.

Adapted from Julia Jarman and Adrian Reynolds’ popular children’s picture book, this quirky, vibrant and humorous tale for 2-5 year olds features music by Evergreen, an alternative indie-electro-pop trio who bring a blend of folk melodies, electro beats and vocal harmonies.

Big Red Bath is an exciting collaboration between Full House Theatre and Half Moon, that returns due to popular demand following hugely successful tours in 2013-2015, including a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival.

This uplifting and playful production blends music, song and humorous character based performances in a unique take on this well-loved book.

Totally Tina

Key Theatre, November 11

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s original, award-winning Tina Turner tribute …. aka Justine Riddoch.

Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is the ultimate Tina (a National Tribute Awards winner since 2013). She’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, but most of all, she’s got the voice. Join an army of loyal fans for a truly authentic, fun-packed musical spectacular

Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start, constantly honing her homage to the legend herself with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll queen’s live performances.

She’s determined the show will always be known as ‘Simply The Best’.

Tickets at www.keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/shows seats?zone=Key+Theatre

Trial of Huntingdon Witches

Huntingdon Town Hall, November 6 and 7

The Cromwell Museum is commemorating the 375th anniversary of the trial of nine people from Huntingdonshire in 1646, with a dramatized recreation of these tragic events in the atmospheric surroundings of one of the historic courtrooms in Huntingdon Town Hall. Working with members of the Sealed Knot historical re-enactment society, using original records from contemporary pamphlets of the examination of the alleged witches, the museum has produced a dramatized version telling of when infamous ‘Witchfinder General’, Matthew Hopkins, came to the area accusing six women and three men of witchcraft as part of his reign of terror across the East of England. His activities prompted vicar, John Gaule, to write a pamphlet decrying Hopkins’ methods, eventually helping bring this witch-craze to an end. Tickets at www.cromwellmuseum.org

Different Strokes

Caribbean Centre, Dickens Street