1,000 key workers invited to comedy festival at Peterborough theatre

Hal Cruttenden - one of the stars of the comedy festival at New Theatre.

A comedy festival is taking place at the venue in Broadway over two nights this bank holiday weekend with some of the very best talent on the comedy circuit; and as a special “thank you”, 1000 local key workers have been invited to come along as VIP guests to join them in the celebrations.

Sunday 29 August will see MC Daliso Chaponda (The Royal Variety Performance, Britain’s Got Talent 2017, Britain’s Got Talent Champions 2019, QI, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, The News Quiz and The Now Show) host double Edinburgh Award nominee Darren Harriott (Live At The Apollo and Dog Ate My Homework, Guessable) Stockport housewife, cleaner to the stars, Take A Break reader and Britain’s Got Talent star. Barbara Nice (Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights) and Edinburgh Festival award winner and Time Out critic’s choice Mark Watson (QI, Taskmaster, and Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island) in an evening of pure fun.

On Monday 30 August you can join MC Justin Moorhouse (Live At The Apollo, Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, 8 Out of 10 Cats) as he presents one of the top touring stand-up comedians Hal Cruttenden (Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Performance, Would I Lie To You) the uplifting, thought provoking, ahead-of-the-times and damn funny Luisa Omielan - The first British comedian to ever receive a BAFTA Breakthrough Award for comedy, and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’s Andrew Maxwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a jam-packed Autumn and winter season lined up - and anyone booking a ticket for Frank Skinner, John Bishop, or Daniel Sloss in the autumn season can get 30% off tickets for the bank holiday comedy festival too.