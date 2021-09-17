10 things to enjoy in Peterborough this week

John Bishop has two nights at New Theatre

John Bishop - Right Here, Right Now

New Theatre, September 21 and 22

Comedy superstar John Bishop is bringing his highly anticipated brand-new stand-up show – Right Here, Right Now –to the city.

This will be John’s eighth stand-up show and it is shaping up to be his best yet.

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows.

More recently ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ for ITV1 and four mammoth series of the critically acclaimed ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ which saw him chatting, one-to-one with some of the world’s biggest, household names.

Key Theatre, September 22

‘I Blame the Parents’ is Geoff’s fourth national tour, following on the back of ‘Conswervative’, ‘Traditionalism’ and ‘Taking Liberties’.

This time he talks less politics (alright, there will probably be a bit), but this brand-new show will mostly explore personal responsibility, parenting and who should take the blame when things go wrong.

Whatever happened to the idea of personal responsibility? In the age of victimhood, it seems like whatever’s wrong with your life it can be blamed on someone else. Governments, employers… some bigot from 400 years ago.

Where did it go wrong? It has to be the parents. Every generation there’s an opportunity for a new set of mums and dads to set their kids straight and make a stand against whatever trendy nonsense is currently doing the rounds. But do we? Or is it easier to give into fear and the pursuit of a quiet life?

An Evening With Merrill Osmond

Key Theatre, September 19

Merrill will be performing all the big hits from The Osmonds plus talking about his experiences of growing up within one of the world’s biggest bands, the famous people he has met and how he wrote so many of the songs. It’s Merrill’s voice you can hear on such hits as One Bad Apple, Let Me In, Love Me For A Reason, Goin Home, The Proud One, I Can’t Stop, and more.

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Key Theatre, September 23

A spectacular high-pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time.

The show features all your favourite songs including: Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, and many more with cast members from the smash-hit Tony award winning musical ‘Jersey Boys’ and other hit West End shows.

Dr Faustus

Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters,

September 17 and 18 (6.30pm)

Laughing Tree Theatre, which specialises in fast-paced comedy and pop-up theatre, is set to stage an abridged version of Doctor Faustus.

The Christopher Marlowe classic tells the story of an arrogant scholar who thinks he’s learned everything the world has to offer, so sells his soul to Lucifer in exchange for the gift of magic.

Despite then becoming the most renowned sorcerer in Europe and meeting legendary heroes such as Helen of Troy, he soon comes to regret his deal with the Devil.

This production of Doctor Faustus will emphasise the play’s dark humour and beautiful language.

The production will be in the open air, and audiences are asked to take their own chairs.

Tickets are £10 at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair

Peterborough Cathedral, September 18

The UK’s ‘Best Vintage Fair,’ Lou Lou’s returns to Peterborough Cathedral with 40 stalls of amazing vintage sellers, hair & beauty salon and a vintage tea room putting on a great spread of delicious cakes and bakes fresh from their kitsch kitchen.

Continental Market

Long Causeway and Bridge Street, today until Sunday

Back for a third year, the market will feature a range of traders of international origin with a healthy mix of food and craft options.

Expect tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats and a range of crafts.

Open 10am-6pm Thurs to Sat; Sunday until 5pm.

Guymart

New Theatre, September 18

Tough Nut Theatre proudly present the first ever workshop performances of the brand new musical, GuyMart.

GuyMart is a supermarket like no other, where gay men go to browse for and purchase their next partner.

We follow young and single Matt as he discovers this strange world for the very first time, hoping to find the perfect man.

Full of catchy songs and plenty of laughs, this musical takes a closer look at the effects of online hook-up culture on gay men.

Illegal Eagles

The Cresset, September 18

The world’s official number one Eagles tribute returns in 2021 for another outstanding show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail, and incredible showmanship.

This phenomenal group of musicians have been touring for over two decades and remain true Eagles fanatics.Their longevity and continued international acclaim are due in no small part to their extraordinary mastery of the Eagles’ distinctive sound.

Featuring the very best from the Eagles’ repertoire including: Hotel California, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado and plenty more!

Easy Sunday with Nigel Stark

Fotheringhay Church, September 19, 3pm-4pm

The last organist to play for “Easy Sunday” Music is Nigel Stark, organist for St Mary’s Church, Stamford. The concert shows Nigel’s versatility on all three instruments in St Mary and All Saints’ church at Fotheringhay.

Nigel will be playing music by Bach, Buxtehude, Sweelinck, Coleridge Taylor, Mozart and Mendelssohn.

He will be playing the iconic Woodstock organ, the Challen baby grand piano and the Wingfield mediaeval organ.

“Easy Sunday” Music has become well known for it’s easy access to music. You can arrive and leave as you wish. So you are never early and you are never late.