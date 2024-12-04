The Right, to Write: Learn novel writing with bestselling author Darren O'Sullivan in Stamford

Bestselling author Darren O'Sullivan leads a six-week writing course from January 16 2025 at Stamford Arts Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the six weeks the class will meet like-minded people and start the process of writing their own novels. During the sessions, the students will examine how stories are created from first idea to final draft, and how they can write fast paced, engaging fiction, as well as managing time, expectations and overcoming any writers block.

Mid-way through the course, on Thursday 6 Feb, Darren O'Sullivan will be joined by Lisa Hall to discuss how they write crime fiction. During the hour long conversation both authors (who between them have sold over a million books) will openly discuss the way they craft their stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren was born in Slough but came to Peterborough when he was 17 to train in performing arts. He was accepted onto the Faber and Faber novel writing programme in 2015 and this resulted in his debut novel Our Little Secret.

Darren O'Sullivan and Lisa Hall

The course, that consists of six two-hour sessions, starting on Thursday 16 January, costs £90.

Tickets for the stand-alone talk, How To Get Away With Murder, on Thursday 6 February are £8 (£6 concessions).

Both can be booked from Stamford Arts Centre