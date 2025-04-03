Supporting people with Parkinson’s: Community event at Downing Place Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special event bringing together health organisations, charities, and businesses to support people with Parkinson’s is set to take place in Cambridge. The event will be held at Downing Place Church on Friday, 11 April, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

This community-focused gathering aims to provide valuable information, resources, and connections for people living with Parkinson’s, their families, and their caregivers. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts from healthcare services, leading charities, and local businesses that offer support for those affected by the condition.

The event will feature a variety of stalls and information stands, covering topics such as physical therapy, mental well-being, assistive technologies, and local support groups. It will also serve as a platform for raising awareness about Parkinson’s and the importance of community involvement in improving the lives of those living with the condition.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager from TLC Care (Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home) shared: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones to come together, access vital resources, and connect with organisations that can provide real support. We encourage everyone to attend and help spread the word.”

Admission is free, and all are welcome to drop in throughout the event.