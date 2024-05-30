Summer concert brings orchestral favourites to Peterborough Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra (CPSO) is set to return to its roots this summer with an evening of uplifting music to fill the aisles – more than 30 years after it played its first concert in Peterborough Cathedral.

The CPSO summer concert will be at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday 22 June 2024 at 7.00pm.

Joining the orchestra will be Europe’s most renowned and gifted pianist Katya Apekisheva who will be playing the brooding and passionate Piano Concerto No.2 by Rachmaninov, a romantic piece used in the movie “Brief Encounter”.

Deirdre Culloty, Chair of CPSO, said: “We have planned a fantastic concert for our return to Peterborough Cathedral, incredibly it is almost 15 years since we last played at the venue. The programme of music chosen is joyful, majestic, and colourful – it feels appropriate in celebration of our return to where the orchestra first began 34 years ago.”

Conductor Bjorn Bantock will be leading the orchestra with further highlights to include:

· Brahms Academic Festival Overture

· Dvorak Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

Tickets for this concert are available now from the orchestra website www.cpso.org.uk or the Peterborough Cathedral box office.