Summer blooms in Peterborough with an evening of music and dance by Tu Danse Studios

It comes as they get set to join the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra (CPSO) for an evening concert that will bring some ‘summer romance’ to the city.Deirdre Culloty, chair of CPSO, said: “We are so excited for our summer concert, not only are we playing some beautiful and invigorating ballet pieces for you, but to also accompany local dance students’ in their performances, it will be a wonderfully, uplifting evening.”While Tchaikovsky’s joyous Italian Caprice will have you dreaming of summer holidays in Rome.Tu Danse Studios owner, Anita Winter, said: “The students are very excited to be performing with the orchestra for their summer concert.