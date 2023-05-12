News you can trust since 1948
Summer blooms in Peterborough with an evening of music and dance by Tu Danse Studios

The musical programme includes a feast of well-loved tunes from the world of ballet from the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to Coppélia

By Jo OsbornContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:18 BST

Dance students from Tu Danse Studios in Peterborough will be performing a selection of ballet favourites next month.

It comes as they get set to join the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra (CPSO) for an evening concert that will bring some ‘summer romance’ to the city.Deirdre Culloty, chair of CPSO, said: “We are so excited for our summer concert, not only are we playing some beautiful and invigorating ballet pieces for you, but to also accompany local dance students’ in their performances, it will be a wonderfully, uplifting evening.”While Tchaikovsky’s joyous Italian Caprice will have you dreaming of summer holidays in Rome.Tu Danse Studios owner, Anita Winter, said: “The students are very excited to be performing with the orchestra for their summer concert.

"Ranging in age from 7 to 18 this is a fabulous opportunity for them.

Tu Danse Studio dancers practice for CPSO Summer Concert with Professional Dancer Rebecca Branscombe.Tu Danse Studio dancers practice for CPSO Summer Concert with Professional Dancer Rebecca Branscombe.
"They are currently rehearsing under the expert guidance of professional dancer Rebecca Branscombe”.Concert highlights will also include, Tchaikovsky: Polonaise – from Eugene Onegin, Prokofiev: The dance of the knights – from Romeo and Juliet and Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite.

The CPSO summer concert will be held at Queen Katharine Academy Hall on Saturday, 17 June 2023 at 7.30pm – tickets can be bought through their website. Tickets £14.00 – concessions £12.00. Under 18 tickets £5 only / Two under 18’s free when accompanied by an adult.

