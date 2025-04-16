Step back in time this Easter at the Great Central Railway's Road, Rail, Steam event
There’s so much to see and do, but here’s a sneak of what’s in store –
Train Rides – Enjoy steam and diesel-hauled journeys aboard our heritage trains.
Live Demos – See historic machinery in action, including threshing and road rolling.
Road Engines – Full-size and miniature traction engines on display and in steam.
Best in Show Award – Admire stunning vehicles and find out who takes the title.
Road Run – Catch the steam engines rolling through Quorn village at 4pm on Saturday & Sunday.
Fairground Rides – Classic attractions like a Ferris Wheel and swing boats at Quorn.
Miniature Railway – Ride the 9½” Dormans Atlantic Railway in the Quorn yard.
Brake Van Rides – Enjoy Brake Van Rides behind the Colin McAndrew locomotive (£3 adult / £2 child).
Live Music – Saturday night entertainment from 8–10pm, included with your ticket.
Food & Drink – Hot meals, snacks, real ales, ciders and more across the site and in the Tin Shed.
To find out more or to buy tickets visit gcrailway.co.uk