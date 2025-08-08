Step back in time at Belvoir Castle’s 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival

This August bank holiday weekend, history comes alive at the majestic Belvoir Castle with a spectacular 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival set to delight visitors of all ages on Sunday 31st August.

Nestled in the rolling countryside of Leicestershire, the castle’s terrace and Cannonade Lawn will transform into a vibrant vintage wonderland packed with toe-tapping vintage tunes, dancing, and memory of a bygone era. The festival follows National Afternoon Tea Week (12-18 August), where people across the UK will be sitting down together to enjoy afternoon tea with friends and family.

Visitors are invited dance to period swing music, indulge in delicious afternoon tea by booking at The Aviary Tearoom or enjoying the Afternoon Tea Picnic Box, and soak in the nostalgic atmosphere brought to life by a stellar lineup of performers. Everyone is welcome at the festival and guests are encouraged to don their best 1940s attire for the festival, though period dress is optional.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle said: “We are so excited for everyone to get on their vintage outfits and join us at our 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival. There will be plenty to do for all the family, whether you want to enjoy one of our Afternoon Tea picnic boxes in the sunshine or try your hand at swing dancing. With our talented performers joining us all day, there will be a lovely atmosphere, and it will feel like a quintessentially British day out.”

Afternoon Tea Picnic at Belvoir Castle

Leading the entertainment is Johnny Victory, renowned for his charismatic vintage vocals, and the beloved Blue Bird Belles, whose harmonies are sure to lift every spirit. Swinging the decks will be DJ Dr Swing, a passionate curator of 1930s–50s classics, spinning vintage records and offering beginner-friendly Lindy Hop dance sessions throughout the day.

“The 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival is just one of the many events taking place at Belvoir Castle this summer. From concerts in the Castle grounds to tours through the historic vineyards, there’s no shortage of options for everyone’s interests. With stunning views, hands-on experiences, and plenty of space to explore, Belvoir Castle is the perfect destination for a memorable family day out,” Eleanor added.

For an added history lesson, upgrade your ticket to include access to the Regency Castle. Admire the Guard Room with its collection of arms, armour and historic military memorabilia from the Rutland family; the Elizabeth Saloon, named after the 5th Duchess of Rutland with its opulent Regency decoration; and the picture gallery, one of the Castle’s highlights featuring a collection of 18th and 19th century paintings.

The 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival opens its doors in the Castle Gardens at 9.30am and will continue past afternoon tea-time, until 5pm.

Belvoir Castle’s 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival

Tickets to the festival cost £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £6 for children. Friends of Belvoir have access to the day’s festivities as part of their membership.

Find out more about the festival, the schedule for the day and to book online, please visit belvoircastle.com/event/