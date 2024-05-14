Stagecoach Huntingdon students shine with buzzing performance at The Cresset Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local students from Stagecoach Performing Arts School in Huntingdon took part in a regional celebration of song and dance at The Cresset theatre in Peterborough.

As part of the show, the students, lead by Heidi Morgan Principal and choreographed by Sinead Rayner, performed seven songs of world famous artists. Among the standout performances were renditions of "Bitter Sweet Symphony" in a Hardstyle Mix by Jay Reeve and Elyn, a vibrant take on "Singing In The Rain” by Mint Royals, and an electrifying remix of Beethoven's 5th Symphony by Will Boarders.

The students also wowed the crowd with a unique mashup of "7 Rings" by Arianna Grande and "My Favourite Things" from Julie Andrews. They also performed a modern twist on "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" by Touch and Christina TB, a lively rendition of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" by Wukileak, and a captivating Techno Mix of "Vois Sur Ton Chemin" by Bennett.

The evening was not only a celebration of the students from Stagecoach in Huntingdon but also students hailing from schools across the region, including Newmarket, Norwich, Colchester and Rugby. These showcases served as a testament to the students' creativity, courage, and skill development, fostering an environment of growth and artistic expression.

Heidi Morgan, Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Huntingdon, said: "It was spectacular to see the students perform a classical show with a twist. Finally we could show the audience our performance that we have been working hard on for the past few weeks. These performance opportunities are just one element of what makes Stagecoach so great."

In the 36 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential, which they will value for their whole lives. Provided with the support and dedication of such an outstanding Principal network, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all of its exciting opportunities.

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.

Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes for six to 18-year-olds.