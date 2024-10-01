Smart Solutions’ third Cyber Networking Breakfast returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Smart Solutions is set to host its latest Cyber Networking Breakfast on Wednesday, 16th October, at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium. Building on the success of previous events, this upcoming session is set to surpass all expectations, offering an enhanced experience with even more valuable takeaways and networking opportunities.

Attendees will kick off the day with an engaging live cyber attack demonstration, led by Smart Solutions' Technical Director, James Barnett. This interactive session offers a rare opportunity to witness a breach in real-time and learn practical steps to defend against such attacks. The event will also feature an expert panel discussion, allowing delegates to pose questions—either openly or anonymously—about the most pressing cybersecurity challenges their businesses face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Networking is at the heart of the event, with ample opportunities to connect with industry experts and other local businesses, while enjoying a complimentary breakfast. The morning will conclude with an exclusive tour of Peterborough United’s stadium, and attendees will also have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a signed Posh shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Benellick, Managing Director of Smart Solutions, shared his enthusiasm: “This event is designed to offer businesses an up-close view of how cyber threats operate and, more importantly, how to stop them. Cybersecurity isn't just a technical issue—it's a critical business priority, and we’re committed to helping companies strengthen their defences.”

Spaces are limited and filling up quickly, so don’t miss out on this essential event.

Register now to secure your spot.