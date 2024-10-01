Smart Solutions’ third Cyber Networking Breakfast returns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Attendees will kick off the day with an engaging live cyber attack demonstration, led by Smart Solutions' Technical Director, James Barnett. This interactive session offers a rare opportunity to witness a breach in real-time and learn practical steps to defend against such attacks. The event will also feature an expert panel discussion, allowing delegates to pose questions—either openly or anonymously—about the most pressing cybersecurity challenges their businesses face.
Networking is at the heart of the event, with ample opportunities to connect with industry experts and other local businesses, while enjoying a complimentary breakfast. The morning will conclude with an exclusive tour of Peterborough United’s stadium, and attendees will also have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a signed Posh shirt.
Lee Benellick, Managing Director of Smart Solutions, shared his enthusiasm: “This event is designed to offer businesses an up-close view of how cyber threats operate and, more importantly, how to stop them. Cybersecurity isn't just a technical issue—it's a critical business priority, and we’re committed to helping companies strengthen their defences.”
Spaces are limited and filling up quickly, so don’t miss out on this essential event.
Register now to secure your spot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.