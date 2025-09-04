Poetry promotion ahead of National Poetry Day
A spokesperson for the poets said: "We've been promoting the individual launches of these collections at the regular open mic night at Stamford Arts Centre for two years. There are now enough that they could be promoted to readers together."
The collections showcase the variety of verse that the poets write and will be displayed together on the first floor of the store on Stamford's High Street.
The collections include works by both the current and former Stamford Poet's Laureate (including Caroline Avnit's new collection 'The River Cried Out'), as well as a former Fenland Laureate and a former Peterborough Laureate.
The joint-promotion continues over National Poetry Day (Thursday, 2nd October) and on until the last of this year's regular Saturday morning poetry sessions in the bookshop on Saturday, 11th October.