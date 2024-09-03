Poetry collection launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Em Dickens will be launching her first collection of poetry 'Embers' on Wednesday 25 September at the regular Pint of Poetry night held in the Gallery Bar at Stamford Arts Centre.

Em is a poet from Peterborough, writing about love and loss and heartbreak. Her debut poetry collection 'Embers' is a journey through anger and sadness that ultimately leads to joy and happiness.

Em is the former Poet Laureate of Stamford so her work will be familiar to many residents of the town. This launch is the fourth hosted by Pint of Poetry over the last year.

The evening at Stamford Arts Centre will start at 7:30pm and will include the usual opportunity for other poets to also read their own work.