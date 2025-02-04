Peterborough’s first Poetry Anti-Slam

Join us for a night of poetry in all its wonderfully wild and unexpected forms! A Good Shout and Syntax collaboration. Tickets are limited so don't miss out!!

This is a night where the rules of perfection don’t apply—where playful, over-the-top, and delightfully dramatic verse takes center stage. Where bad poetry isn’t just welcome—it’s legendary.

This is a night of unapologetic wordplay, over-the-top performances, and verses so outrageously terrible they become pure genius.

Expect: big laughs, bold rhymes, dramatic flair, creative chaos, bold performances, outlandish outfits and a whole lot of poetic mischief.

Poetry Anti Slam

Ten poets - one goal - memorably bad poetry

Tickets are free but (due to the size of the venue) need to be reserved via Eventbrite.

Date: Saturday, March 1

Time: 6:30 - 10pm GMT

Location: Here We Aren't - 18 Godric Square, Peterborough PE2 7JL

This event has been made possible by Syntax Poetry Collective through their Syntax Calendar Program funded by Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants.