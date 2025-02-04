Peterborough’s first Poetry Anti-Slam
This is a night where the rules of perfection don’t apply—where playful, over-the-top, and delightfully dramatic verse takes center stage. Where bad poetry isn’t just welcome—it’s legendary.
This is a night of unapologetic wordplay, over-the-top performances, and verses so outrageously terrible they become pure genius.
Expect: big laughs, bold rhymes, dramatic flair, creative chaos, bold performances, outlandish outfits and a whole lot of poetic mischief.
Ten poets - one goal - memorably bad poetry
Tickets are free but (due to the size of the venue) need to be reserved via Eventbrite.
Date: Saturday, March 1
Time: 6:30 - 10pm GMT
Location: Here We Aren't - 18 Godric Square, Peterborough PE2 7JL
This event has been made possible by Syntax Poetry Collective through their Syntax Calendar Program funded by Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants.