Peterborough date announced for 'British Queen of Blues' Elkie Brooks

Sixty years into her storied career, Elkie Brooks has added a raft of additional new dates to her Long Farewell Tour, due to public demand.

'British Queen Of Blues' Elkie Brooks has just announced she will be heading to Peterborough as part of her farewell UK tour, playing a show at the city's New Theatre on Saturday 15th November.

A celebration of her illustrious, award-winning six decades in music, Elkie will be performing some of her biggest hits on this new tour with her live band, including Pearl's A Singer, Lilac Wine, Fool (If You Think It's Over), No More The Fool and Don't Cry Out Loud in a remarkable, career-spanning show which touches on blues, rock and jazz.

Fans will also be able to hear material from Elkie’s eagerly anticipated forthcoming 21st studio album for the very first time at these new UK live dates.

An exceptional performer with an unmistakable voice which has earned her the moniker 'British Queen Of Blues,’ Elkie Brooks never fails to captivate her audience.

As Elkie said recently: "The pandemic closed the doors to our theatres and music halls. To be back onstage, to sing to people, to see faces, hear applause and to share these spaces is truly humbling.”

For more on tickets for this new Peterborough gig please visit www.elkiebrooks.com