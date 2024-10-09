Peterborough cinema to show exclusive pre-release screening of new DreamWorks Animation film
Film fans in Peterborough can enjoy an exclusive pre-release screening of The Wild Robot this Sunday, five days before its general release to the wider public on October 18th.
From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot.
The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot - ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short - that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.
The Wild Robot features a star-studded voice cast including: Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry and Ving Rhames.
A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things. From the director of 'How to Train Your Dragon', 'The Croods', and 'Disney’s Lilo & Stitch', Chris Sanders.
The exclusive screening has been organised in partnership with BFI London Film Festival, which is taking place this week.
For further information and to purchase tickets, please head to the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/1000011946-the-wild-robot-bfi-london-film-festival-preview/
