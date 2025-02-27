Peterborough cinema to screen three 2024 blockbusters following online vote

Three of the biggest blockbusters of 2024 are set to be screened at Showcase Cinemas this weekend following a nationwide poll.

Ahead of a huge night of film awards in Los Angeles this weekend, Showcase Cinemas has hosted an awards ceremony of its own, with film fans casting their votes in three categories via social media.

Cinephiles were invited to vote for the best duo from 2024, best villain and best film from the previous year.

Best Duo saw Elisabeth and Sue from The Substance triumph over iconic partnerships like Godzilla X Kong and Deadpool & Wolverine, proving that this powerful on-screen pairing left a lasting impression on audiences.

In the Best Villain category, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice made a triumphant return, snatching the title from sinister competition including Longlegs, Terrifier 3 and Abigail, cementing the character as one of cinema’s most beloved, and feared, once again.

Meanwhile, the most coveted award, Best Film, was claimed by Deadpool & Wolverine, with Marvel’s action-packed adventure fending off Dune: Part Two, Gladiator II and Wicked to take the top spot as the fans’ favourite.

The Winners:

· Best Duo: Elisabeth and Sue – The Substance

· Best Villain: Beetlejuice – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

· Best Film: Deadpool & Wolverine

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “The Showcase Awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the films and characters that truly resonate with audiences.

“This year’s winners reflect the passion and excitement that moviegoers have for the big screen experience and it’s incredible to see such a diverse range of films capturing the hearts of fans.

“From shocking body horror to legendary villains and unforgettable superheroes, 2024 was a stellar year for cinema and we’re proud to be able to celebrate that with our audiences.”

The winning films will be shown at Showcase Cinemas this Sunday (March 2nd), with tickets available from just £4.99, allowing audiences to relive the magic on the big screen.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/36879-the-showcase-awards/