Peterborough cinema slashes family ticket prices to celebrate summer holidays

By Keith McEwan
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough has reduced its family ticket price to just £25 and thrown in free popcorn ahead of the school holidays.

Showcase Cinema De Lux Peterborough has reduced its family ticket price to just £25, valid throughout the school summer holidays.

The new reduced ticket price means a family of four can now watch all the biggest blockbusters at a cost of £6.25 each. And as if that wasn’t enough, family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn per family, completely free of charge!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offer is valid from Monday 22 July to Sunday 1 September, so children and parents alike can kick back and relax, with blockbuster films such as Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 showing now, and Harold And The Purple Crayonreleased later in the holidays.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough slashes family ticket pricesShowcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough slashes family ticket prices
Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough slashes family ticket prices

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to relaunch our discounted ticket offer for families to enjoy this summer! There’s no better way to spend quality time together than to sit back, relax, and watch the latest blockbusters on the big screen.

“We also know that no cinema trip is complete without a snack, so every family of four can enjoy a large popcorn free of charge. We look forward to welcoming customers through our doors this summer to enjoy some amazing films at discounted price that includes a tasty treat on us!”

For further information and to purchase a family ticket for Showcase Cinema De Lux Peterborough, please head to the box office or the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/21499-summer-pound25-family-ticket-offer/

Related topics:Peterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice