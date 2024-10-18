Peterborough cinema launches reduced family ticket - just in time for half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough has introduced a adult and child combo ticket, meaning families can watch the latest flicks at a reduced price.

The new Family Together ticket comprises of one general and one child ticket for just £13.95. And as if that wasn’t enough, the deal also includes a Film Crew kids combo, with a choice of popcorn, drink, and sweets.

What’s more, the new deal is active from this Friday, just in time for October half-term.

Families can look forward to enjoying films like Transformers One and The Wild Robot during the school break, with the latest family-friendly blockbusters offering a perfect way to spend quality time together.

Whether it's the action-packed adventures of the Autobots or the heart-warming journey of a robot learning about the world, these movies promise entertainment for all ages.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our 2 person Family Together ticket, which is exclusive to Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough.

“This new offering means a parent and their child can watch films for a great price with snacks included, ensuring everyone can enjoy the magic of the big screen.

“We look forward to welcoming families through our doors this October half-term and beyond – with the deal becoming a permanent addition at our Peterborough cinema!”

For further information and to purchase your Family Together ticket, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/28595-brand-new-peterborough-exclusive-family-ticket/