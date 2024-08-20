People in Peterborough are invited to step up and Walk for Parkinson’s this September
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking place at Ferry Meadows Country Park on Saturday 7 September, the Peterborough walk is a part of the charity's national fundraising series that raises money for vital research into better treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s.
Whether you’re a seasoned walker or looking to take on your first fundraising challenge, Walk for Parkinson’s is suitable for everyone. There are two different routes available for people to choose from; a shorter 2.4 mile route, which is fully accessible, or a longer 5.7 mile walk. All participants will enjoy the beautiful lake, meadows and woodland in the picturesque country park.
Walk for Parkinson’s promises not only steps, but smiles too as walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together with other members of the Parkinson’s community. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with Parkinson’s UK’s local advisers, pick up helpful resources, and connect with members of support groups.
Michelle Henderson, Community Fundraiser for the East of England at Parkinson’s UK, said:
“Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.
“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs and together we can stride towards a cure for the condition.
Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Ferry Meadows Country Park to Walk for Parkinson’s. It’s time to walk the walk and sign up today!”
Walk for Parkinson’s is sponsored this year by Charco Neurotech. Representatives from the therapeutics company will be present at each walk so all attendees can find out more about its products.
It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.
As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help on the day. To find out more about Walk for Parkinson’s and to sign up to walk or volunteer, visit: parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons or email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.