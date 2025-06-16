Oundle Fringe Festival 27 June to 6 July 2025
The best local and regional rock bands, folk musicians, classical performers and poets will fill every café, pub, restaurant, hotel and public venue in Oundle and the surrounding villages as the Fringe hosts more than 50 free events.
A week-long Art Exhibition, a Treasure Trail, a Regency tea dance, a two-night ‘Battle of the Bands’ for young talent, a ‘welcome all’ folk evening and a ‘Last Night of the Fringe’ concert in St Peter’s Church add to the fun.
Acts include irreverent poet Nic Aubury, comic duo Sweet FA (witty, and gritty!), flutes from Peterborough, ukuleles from Kettering, harp music from Nick Penny, 40s and 50s songs from the Jively Sisters, sea shanties from Millstone Grit, and blues from The Shufflepack. Plus there’s a ceilidh (tickets £12), a performance by bluegrass band The Down County Boys (£7) and a quiz (£5 per person).
During the week, a piper, a choir with songs from the musical Wicked and folk dancers will entertain in the market place.
Take a picnic for a drama evening with Shakespeare’s favourite ‘fool’, Will Kemp, at Lyveden New Bield.
The Fringe has booked musicians, singer-songwriters and guitarists such as Richard Booth, Stevie Jones, Calder McLaughlan, Gary Ward, CarterDolby, Jake Cunnington, Esther Caws, Thompson & Rogers and JP & The Hat, and groups BandX, the Cellotapes, Oakes, Broken Heroes, The Kobras and the T100s, for a rocking ten days.
There's no need to book for the free events, but early arrival at smaller venues ensures you a seat. And when the hat passes round to cover performers’ expenses, pop in a little cash.
So much to celebrate, in such a historic setting!
Details at https://www.oundlefringe.org/events/