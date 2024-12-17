Odeon at Queensgate is open on Christmas Day

Queensgate is proud to announce that the brand-new ODEON Luxe will be open on Christmas Day, offering a unique opportunity for those that don’t celebrate Christmas in a traditional way or at all.

Although, many people across Peterborough will be celebrating with families and loved ones, ODEON recognises the diverse cultures across the community, including those that don’t celebrate 25th December and is therefore offering a selection of films suitable to a mix of cultures.

On Wednesday 25 December, people can look forward to an exciting line-up of brand-new Bollywood films, perfect for fans of vibrant storytelling, breath-taking music, and unforgettable drama. Whether you’re reconnecting with your heritage or discovering a new favourite, the latest Bollywood releases Barroz, Pushpa 2 and Viduthalai promise to light up the holiday season with joy and entertainment.

"Christmas is a joyful time of year. Queensgate Shopping Centre is thrilled to bring people together during the festive season," said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre. "We want to create memorable experiences for all our visitors, regardless of how they celebrate, and the ODEON is a perfect addition to that vision."

To make your visit as seamless as possible, the Blue Car Park at Queensgate will be open on Christmas Day. Whether you’re attending an early screening or a late-night show, parking will be hassle-free so you can focus on the festivities.

ODEON’s decision to open on Christmas Day reflects its commitment to inclusivity and the recognition that the festive season holds different meanings for everyone. It’s the perfect occasion for a family outing, a gathering with friends, or simply a relaxing escape into the world of film.

For more information about showtimes and ticket availability, visit www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/peterborough