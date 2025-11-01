Northamptonshire wellness instructors return to Barsham Barns for second retreat

By James Treliving
Contributor
Published 1st Nov 2025, 22:43 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 13:44 GMT
The Power of Three, instructor Ali Mitchell, Dr Hayley Henderson and James Treliving
The Power of Three, instructor Ali Mitchell, Dr Hayley Henderson and James Treliving
Following the success of last year’s sold-out event, three Northamptonshire yoga instructors — Dr Hayley Henderson, James Treliving, and Ali Mitchell — are returning to Barsham Barns in Norfolk for another rejuvenating yoga retreat.

The weekend will feature a blend of yoga, mindfulness, and relaxation in the tranquil countryside setting that proved so popular last year. Guests can enjoy daily yoga sessions, guided meditation, and breathwork sessions led by Ali Mitchell, designed to calm the nervous system and deepen self-awareness.

Dr Henderson said the team was “thrilled to be returning” after the overwhelmingly positive feedback from last year’s retreat, which drew participants from across the region.

The instructors describe the experience as a chance to “pause, reconnect, and recharge,” combining their unique teaching styles to create a warm and inclusive retreat suitable for all levels.

For more details and bookings, contact [email protected]

