Nexus Fostering hosts open day event in Lolworth, Cambridgeshire: Learn about fostering opportunities on September 17

By Leanne Austin
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Residents across Peterborough are urgently needed to help local children.placeholder image
Residents across Peterborough are urgently needed to help local children.
Foster Carers needed in Peterborough. Join us for our fostering open day event and learn how you can help children & young people across Peterborough.

Join Us for Our Fostering Open Day!

We’re opening our doors to celebrate the incredible world of fostering – and we’d love for you to be part of it! Come along on Wednesday 17th September, 4–7pm at 3 Hazlewell Court, Bar Road, Lolworth, Cambridgeshire, CB23 8DS, meet our friendly team, learn how fostering changes lives, and discover how you could get involved. Enjoy light refreshments, inspiring conversations, and a warm welcome. Everyone’s invited – we can’t wait to see you there!

For more information visit - Cambridge Office Open Day Event - Wednesday 17th September | Nexus Fostering

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice