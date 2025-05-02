Nexus Fostering: Fostering information event
Are you interested in fostering? Currently there are hundreds of children waiting to find a foster family across Cambridgeshire. Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes.
We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello, begin your fostering journey, and learn about the process.
Date: Wednesday 21st May
Time: 11am - 1pm
Address: 3 Hazlewell Court, Bar Road, Lolworth, Cambridge, CB23 8DS
If you cannot make our event but wish to talk about fostering, then you can call 01223 903 503 OR visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/cambridge