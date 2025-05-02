Nexus Fostering: Fostering information event

Nexus Fostering is an Ofsted outstanding fostering agency

Come and say hello at our fostering information event. Find out about fostering across Cambridgeshire by coming to our monthly fostering open day on Wednesday 21st May between 11am-1pm where you can meet us and learn how you can become a foster carer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you interested in fostering? Currently there are hundreds of children waiting to find a foster family across Cambridgeshire. Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes.

We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello, begin your fostering journey, and learn about the process.

Date: Wednesday 21st May

Cambridgeshire office at Nexus Fostering

Time: 11am - 1pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 3 Hazlewell Court, Bar Road, Lolworth, Cambridge, CB23 8DS

If you cannot make our event but wish to talk about fostering, then you can call 01223 903 503 OR visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/cambridge