New salsa dancing courses start Sunday 25th February - Transform your Sunday Nights

Come and have fun, get fit and meet new people and shake off the Sunday night blues.

Everybodysalsa is Peterborough's longest-running salsa club formed in 2004 and we have always welcomed everybody - dancers as well as those who have never danced in their lives - and all age groups. No partner needed. Come and see for yourself.

New Beginners 6 week course as well as classes for Improvers and Intermediates.Doors Open 7pm7.15pm - Improvers class8pm - Freestyle8.15 - Beginners and intermediates9.15 - 11pm - Freestyle for all

Reduced price for 6 week course just £49.!