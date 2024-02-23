New salsa dancing courses start Sunday 25th February - Transform your Sunday Nights
Join us this Sunday 25th February at The Ballroom, The Fletton Club, 243a Fletton High Street.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Come and have fun, get fit and meet new people and shake off the Sunday night blues.
Everybodysalsa is Peterborough's longest-running salsa club formed in 2004 and we have always welcomed everybody - dancers as well as those who have never danced in their lives - and all age groups. No partner needed. Come and see for yourself.
New Beginners 6 week course as well as classes for Improvers and Intermediates.Doors Open 7pm7.15pm - Improvers class8pm - Freestyle8.15 - Beginners and intermediates9.15 - 11pm - Freestyle for all
Reduced price for 6 week course just £49.!
For more information visit our website at www.everybodysalsa.com where you can contact us.