The new group will meet for the first time in August.

A new hearing loss support group and friendship club has been launched in Peterborough by charity the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association.

The group has been set up as a place for people who are experiencing or have experienced hearing loss to meet up and find others who have been through the same thing.

The group has also been opened up to members of DeafBlind UK.

The group will meet for the first time on August 22.

The new group will meet in the Tesco Community Room in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre every fourth Thursday in the month.

Meetings will take place between 12:30pm and 2:30pm.

Hearing Help Service Manager Su Fletcher said: “Come along and speak with other people who are experiencing hearing loss and are hearing aid users.

"The group will offer support and perhaps some hints and tips on how best to stay connected to your friends and family.

“Come along every 4th Thursday of the month to the Tesco Community Room, Serptentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, Peterborough PE7 8BE from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

"Everyone going through this can come along for a chat and a cuppa. We'd love to welcome you in!”